SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced last Wednesday that more than 1,200 small cities, towns and villages in the state — including those in Ford and Iroquois counties — will receive a combined $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for so-called “non-entitlement units” (NEUs).

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO