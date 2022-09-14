Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football improves to 4-0 with 43-6 win over Pontiac
PONTIAC – With a 43-6 win over Pontiac on Friday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is one win away from playoff eligibility just four weeks into the season. The win improved PBL’s record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference with Prairie Central, Monticello, Tolono Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden among remaining opponents.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins in two sets over BHRA
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball team won 25-20, 25-19 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday. Brooklyn Stadeli had four aces and nine digs for CP/CL (9-0, 3-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Addison Lucht had seven kills, Mikayla Knake had 16 assists. Cissna Park def. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 25-20, 25-19 At...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis’ Steidinger, Cliff/Schlickman win matches against Urbana
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 3-2 to Urbana on Thursday. Katie Steidinger won a singles match by a score of 8-6 over Alisa Tangmunarunkit. In doubles, Lexi Cliff and Syda Schlickman won 9-7 over Halie Thompson and Lorelie Yau. Audrey Iverson lost 8-0 to Thompson...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH baseball advances to regional semifinals with 15-5 win over Bement
BEMENT – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 15-5 over Bement in the IESA Class 2A Sullivan Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Panthers (3-11) scored 11 runs in the third inning to erase a 5-4 deficit. Ben Strebeck, Mason Loschen and Konnor Burnett each drew a leadoff...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL proceeding with plans to replace show choir with spring musicals
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district is moving forward with plans to eliminate the show choir program at both the junior high and high schools and replace it with annual school musicals. The two schools’ new chorus director, Christopher Lerch, provided the school board Wednesday with an updated written...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf wins dual meet over Iroquois West
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a dual meet 183-197 over Iroquois West on Wednesday. Ryan Carley finished second with a score of 41 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger and Alex Overman tied for third with scores of 47 each, Will Baillie and Getty Greer tied for fifth with scored of 48 apiece and Zach Price shot a 50.
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Rantoul/PBL
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer teams area tale of two squads. With an 8-0 win over Rantoul/PBL on Wednesday, Fisher/GCMS won its fifth match in a row. “Overall, that was a good game for us,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. “I thought the guys did...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS baseball loses 4-1 to Heyworth in regional quarterfinals
HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 4-1 to Heyworth in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for GCMS (4-11) at the plate. On the mound, Leonard allowed four runs – three earned...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Park District to host Halloween parade
PAXTON – The Paxton Park Board held a discussion regarding a Halloween Parade for the fall of 2022 at Tuesday’s meeting. Paxton Park District Recreation Director Cody Evans explained that he discussed the parade with the Paxton chief of police, who is supportive of a parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019.
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City taxpayers encouraged to pay first installment by deadline despite being over-billed
GIBSON CITY — Ford County and Gibson City officials met Friday morning to continue to work toward a solution to correct the accidental over-billing of the city’s landowners on their 2021 real estate tax bills. A two-sentence statement posted Friday on the city’s Facebook page provided an update...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Ruth Roque
Ruth Ellen Roque, 78, of Rantoul formerly of Gibson City peacefully passed away Monday September 12, 2022 at the Eagle View Supportive Living Center in Rantoul. Graveside services will be held at the Onarga Township Cemetery in Onarga, Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to CATSNAP of Champaign.
fordcountychronicle.com
Area towns to receive 2nd round of COVID-19 relief funds
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced last Wednesday that more than 1,200 small cities, towns and villages in the state — including those in Ford and Iroquois counties — will receive a combined $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for so-called “non-entitlement units” (NEUs).
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton police officer Trevor Norris commended for his work in online child predator sting
PAXTON — Paxton police officer Trevor Norris was presented with a letter of commendation during this week’s city council meeting for starting an online undercover sting operation targeting child predators this summer that has already led to the arrest of 11 men. The undercover operation, which is ongoing,...
