Read full article on original website
Related
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
This is one royal style choice that’s veiled in tradition. When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19, viewers around the world should expect to see the royal family wearing military uniforms, suits and black outfits — but another piece of their mourning attire is shrouded in hundreds of years of history.
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from Buckingham Palace reception for Queen’s funeral
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited from the grand state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral – a development that is said to have left people close to the couple “baffled”. Prince Harry and Meghan were...
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
RELATED PEOPLE
The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell
The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing a Tudor-style dress with trumpet sleeves and the same tiara her mother wore at her own wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
Prince William and Prince Harry will stand vigil at Westminster Hall in London Saturday alongside their cousins, with Harry wearing a military uniform Prince William and Prince Harry will lead their cousins in a solemn vigil at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Saturday, PEOPLE has confirmed. William, 40, and Harry, 38, will stand at opposite ends of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall and will be wearing military uniforms "at the King's request," according to a palace source. Earlier this week it was announced that Harry — who served two tours of Afghanistan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will become the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death. The Queen died on Thursday in Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, leaving behind two dogs. A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah...
Here’s Why Prince Harry Didn’t Wear a Military Uniform at the Queen’s Memorial—Unlike William & Charles
After walking alongside his family for the Queen’s memorial procession, many Royal Family fans are wondering: why isn’t Prince Harry wearing his military uniform?. Prince Harry was en route to Balmoral Castle, Scotland during the Queen’s final moments to be with his family. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it in time, according to People. Since then, Prince Harry has been involved in the week-long ceremonies with his family as well as the newly appointed King Charles III, to lay his grandmother to rest. Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The Queen’s coffin took a trip from Scotland to London, England where she will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where her father King George, and her husband Prince Philip are buried. Before that, however, the Royal family made a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where the Queen will lay in state and have a public viewing for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022.
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Seen at Balmoral Castle Amid Queen Elizabeth's Death
Before the world began mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old on Thursday, the monarch's closest royal family members descended upon Balmoral Castle in Scotland to pay their final respects. Newly named King Charles III, who became the reigning monarch following Queen Elizabeth's death,...
purewow.com
King Charles Makes Major Royal Exception for Son Prince Harry
Yesterday, Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday, but it was not a festive moment for the young royal, as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, wait in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19. As we can assume for all members of the royal family, this...
msn.com
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
King Charles allows Prince Harry to wear military uniform for vigil
Duke of Sussex will stand at foot of Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday, with the Prince of Wales at head
Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has called Queen Elizabeth II a “rock” in a touching tribute posted to social media after the monarch’s death.The property developer shared a series of photographs throughout the Queen’s life to his Instagram on Friday, and marked the post with a heartwarming caption.“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he wrote.“Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer,” Mozzi added. “Rest...
William and Harry in military uniform as Queen’s grandchildren begin vigil
Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn also in attendance
Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace for Queen’s procession
Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken away from the grounds. The late monarch is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s funeral. King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, led the...
Prince Harry Reacts After Being Barred From Wearing Military Uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Vigil
Carrying on. Prince Harry is choosing to rise above any rumored drama after he was not given permission to wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral events. A spokesperson for the 37-year-old prince addressed the rules in a statement on Tuesday, September 13, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, who shared the message via Twitter. “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read.
Comments / 0