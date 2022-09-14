After walking alongside his family for the Queen’s memorial procession, many Royal Family fans are wondering: why isn’t Prince Harry wearing his military uniform?. Prince Harry was en route to Balmoral Castle, Scotland during the Queen’s final moments to be with his family. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it in time, according to People. Since then, Prince Harry has been involved in the week-long ceremonies with his family as well as the newly appointed King Charles III, to lay his grandmother to rest. Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The Queen’s coffin took a trip from Scotland to London, England where she will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where her father King George, and her husband Prince Philip are buried. Before that, however, the Royal family made a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where the Queen will lay in state and have a public viewing for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022.

