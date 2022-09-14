Read full article on original website
Related
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
thewildest.com
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.
Looking to Add a Cat to Your Family? Here's How Much Cat Owners Spend on a Lifetime of Pet Care
Caring for a cat may cost more than you realize. Taking care of a cat is a big responsibility and it will impact your personal finances. Cat owners can spend more than $45,000 taking care of their furry companions. It's a good idea to sign up for pet insurance and...
Tips for New Cat Owners
Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
katzenworld.co.uk
Protecting your Pet
Choosing the right pet insurance for your furry family member. Sadly, it’s not uncommon for our pets to become sick or injured, and if you’re not prepared, the vet bills can soon add up. The 2022 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report* found that 61 per cent of cats and 39 per cent of dogs in the UK are uninsured, showing that many pets may not be covered for all eventualities.
msn.com
Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic
Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
Dog's 'Clever' Method to Stop Slipping on Wooden Floor Has Internet Howling
"This made my night," said one commenter in response to the hilarious footage.
What is a dilute calico cat and how rare are they?
With a stunning coat that often features soft silver and gold hues, the dilute calico cat is a rare and striking sight to behold. The dilute calico cat is a rare beauty indeed. So much so that many cultures around the world consider this feline to be a lucky mascot that brings wealth and good fortune to any family that it lives with and are more than happy to spoil it in return with all the food and toys that money can buy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worried Family Can't Find Pet Cat All Day -- Teen Son Finally Explains Why
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Everyday when my cousins would arrive home from school, their pet cat, Kittyboo, would be waiting for them in their huge bay window.
bestfriends.org
How one family helped save 20 dogs (and counting)
Members of the Baumgartner family lead busy lives. Taylor and Tiffany have full-time jobs, coach soccer, teach church classes and volunteer — all while raising three children under the age of 10. Rounding out the busy household is their dog, Lola, and their two senior cats, Burke and Blahnik. (Whew!)
dogster.com
Do Mixed Breeds Live Longer Than Purebred Dogs?
Most pet parents have likely heard the theory that mixed-breed dogs live longer and are healthier than purebred dogs. While there’s some research supporting the theory that some mixed breeds could live longer, it’s not a simple answer. Dr. Annette Louviere, of Wisdom Panel pet DNA testing service,...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Method of Bouncing a Baby Is Hilariously Innovative
TikTok user @txgirl0814 reposted a video from @thegoodboyduo and we're so thankful they did because we must've missed this insanely adorable clip when it was originally posted in February. Now, we get to share it with you all. And there's no doubt in our minds that this clip will brighten up your entire week!
msn.com
A patio for your cat: Catios are the new craze, here’s why and the benefits they provide
Some people have a meshed screen patio on their back porches to sit in during warm summer evenings to enjoy a drink and fresh air while staying free of pesky bugs. Others use it as a sun and plant room, giving ample access to the sun and rain without worrying about leaf-eating critters.
msn.com
How to get a cat to like you
When you approach a dog, it’s more than likely you’ll be received with a wagging tongue and easy excitement. Cats, on the other hand, remain largely a mystery. They’re notorious for being picky with their companions, and many have the scratches to prove it. But it’s actually not that hard to get on their good side—if you know what you’re doing.
Cat Wearing Helmet for Bike Ride Melts Hearts Online
A video of a cat wearing a tiny helmet while being taken on a bike ride has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 3.2 million views. The clip, shared by the TikTok account @heyitsgingerandpepper, was posted with a caption that reads: "Her favourite activity [a person cycling emoji]." The clip has not been independently verified by Newsweek.
pethelpful.com
Devastated Horse Grieves the Absence of Her Baby in Video That Makes Us Want to Sob
We hate to see animals suffering physically or emotionally. Sometimes, all you can do is offer love and comfort to an animal that is in pain. One horse owner understands this when she provided comfort to her grieving horse all day. TikTok user @tayaalexus recently shared a video showing her...
pethelpful.com
Moment Adopted Golden Retriever Realizes He Finally Has a Forever Home Melts Our Hearts
Bringing home a new pet can be a long-anticipated moment for everyone in the family--including the pet! Even if they're living peacefully with a foster parent, nothing beats the moment that a dog or cat realizes that they're finally home. Norman the Golden Retriever is no exception to this, though...
pethelpful.com
Little Calf Takes a Trip Through the Drive-Thru Line in Video We Absolutely Love
As pet owners, we love taking our furry friends through the drive-through at fast food restaurants to get them a snack and say hi to the employees at the window. Everybody wins because our pets are thrilled to be included, and the workers love to see the animals in the car to break the monotony of a long shift. Typically, it is dogs that come along for drive-through food with their owners, but in this instance, these workers got a wonderful surprise when one couple brought their usual pet on their car ride.
People are convinced this Mastiff has found an adorable way to tell his owners he loves them
Dogs have a lot of different techniques to tell you they love you, from licking to cuddles to furious tail-wagging. But one English Mastiff called Lenny appears to have found yet another way of showing his affection. He likes to lie down with his paws curled inwards and pressed against each other so they make a heart shape.
msn.com
Moment Dog Tries To Prevent Owner Packing Suitcase for College Goes Viral
An adorable video of a spaniel sitting in its owners suitcase has delighted TikTok users, with one person writing "Oh my god my heart." In the video, posted by @louisamillie and viewed over 1.6 million times, the cute dog can be seen sitting on top on her suitcase furiously wagging its tail, while the text reads "packing for uni," with the caption "she's coming with me xoxo."
Comments / 0