Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures drop on technical setback; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on a round of technical selling as traders adjusted their positions following a market rally sparked by the government's Monday forecast for smaller-than-expected harvests. "That was a surprising number out of the U.S. Agriculture Department and the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat hits 9-week high on global supply concerns
Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to a nine-week peak on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns about tight global supplies despite an accelerating pace of grain shipments from Ukraine following a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal. Soybeans and corn prices rose after two days of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close lower on favorable U.S. crop weather
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures settled lower on Thursday on expectations that warm, dry weather will benefit crops and allow farmers to advance the autumn harvest, traders said. * Traders said that competition for soybean export sales from South America continued to hang over the market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report that exporters sold a net 843,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 8 for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year and 30,000 tonnes for 2023/24. The sales were in line with trade estimates. [EXP/SOY/ * CBOT November soybeans slid 3-1/2 cents to settle at $14.51-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal jumped $4.90 to $428 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.57 cent to 64.30 cents per lb. * The U.S. soybean crush dropped by nearly 3% in August and fell short of the average trade forecast, while soyoil stocks at the end of the month hit a 14-month low, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rise on supply chain concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns about tight global supplies if shipments from war-torn Ukraine slow despite a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 11-3/4 cents at $8.72-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 14 cents at $9.47-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures gained 8 cents to $9.39-1/4 a bushel. * The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract hit its highest since July 11. * The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September, but volumes are still well below last season's levels. * Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, while canola production was up by 38.8%, according to a Statistics Canada survey. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures fall from two-month highs amid broad sell-off
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging wheat down from two-month highs, traders said. Broad-based selling added pressure on prices as traders reduced their risk amid growing warnings of a global economic slowdown, analysts said. "Inflation and recession concerns hit...
Agriculture Online
Europe's biggest pork producer cuts jobs as supplies decline
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest pork producer, Danish Crown, said on Thursday it would cut 350 jobs at two factories in Denmark as a result of declining supplies from farmers hit by rising energy and feed prices. The war in Ukraine has resulted in record high prices farmers...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 12
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for the week to Sept. 12. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 36 average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2021 0 1 9 79 10 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent sown Week 36 average in France 14 Week 35 2022 5 Week 36 2021 0 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Goodman )
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Cooxupe sees lower coffee shipments in the first half of 2023 -president
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian co-op Cooxupe expects coffee exports in the country to decline in the first half of 2023, following a lower-than-expected harvest in 2022, said its president Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo. For this year's shipments target of 6.8 million 60-kilo bag - a volume...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soy ends lower on concerns over export competition
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished weaker on Friday on concerns over competition for soybean export sales from South America, traders said. * Argentine farmers increased sales of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop this week, after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop. * Weakness in outside markets and warnings of a global recession added pressure to CBOT soy futures, traders said. * Expectations that favorable weather will help U.S. crops finish developing and encourage early harvesting also weighed on prices, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans closed 3 cents lower at $14.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose 2.6% this week. * CBOT December soymeal sank $6.30 to $421.70 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil rose 1.66 cents to 65.96 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls from two-month high as U.S. averts rail shutdown
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures weakened on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging Chicago wheat prices down from a two-month high, traders said. A tentative agreement to avert a U.S. rail shutdown added pressure on wheat futures, said Matt Wiegand, a risk management consultant and commodity broker at FuturesOne.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn down 2-4, soybeans down 5-7
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat declining on spillover pressure from...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 21-27
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end stronger as traders square positions
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Friday, as investors squared positions after prices fell to a one-week low during the session, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 14-3/4 cents at $8.59-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract earlier hit its lowest level since Sept. 9 at $8.30-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended 9 cents stronger at $9.35-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures rose 10 cents to close at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The markets recovered after closing lower on Thursday in setbacks from two-month highs. * Traders attempted to assess signals on Ukrainian supplies from the war-disrupted Black Sea region. * Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end firmer, while live cattle stumble
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended higher on Friday as the market moved up toward cash prices, analysts said. October lean hogs closed 0.850 cent stronger at 96.900 cents per lb. The contract earlier in the session rose to 96.925 cents, its highest price since Aug. 23. Most-active December hogs ended up 0.325 cent at 87.975 cents per lb.
Agriculture Online
ADM and PepsiCo support midwest row crop farmers with regenerative ag
ADM and PepsiCo announced a groundbreaking 7.5-year strategic commercial agreement to closely collaborate on projects that aim to significantly expand regenerative agriculture across their shared North American supply chains. This strategic partnership is expected to reach up to 2 million acres by 2030, and represents a trailblazing effort by two global companies that share ambitious carbon reduction goals.
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India's rice export curbs prompt buyers to look to other hubs
* India export prices rise to $385-$392/tonne this week. * Bangladesh in talks to import from Thailand - official. Sept 15 (Reuters) - Top rice exporter India's export curbs forced buyers to switch to rival suppliers, boosting rates for the staple from other Asian hubs this week. Last week, India...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall, cattle futures mixed
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures fell on Wednesday, turning lower on a round of profit-taking after the most-active December contract hit its highest in more than three weeks early in the trading session. Cattle futures were mixed, with live cattle contracts easing for the second day in...
Agriculture Online
China adjusts release date of 15,000 T of pork to Sept 18 - notice
BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China will release 15,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Sept. 18, a move originally scheduled for Sept. 17, according to a notice issued on Thursday by the reserves management centre. The state planner said this week it would release some reserve pork...
Comments / 0