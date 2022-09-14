ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer

Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement. "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood. "Ric Flair Drip,...
wrestlinginc.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans

Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Has Major Plans For Bobby Lashley And The United States Title

Something has to take its place. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change. Reigns now wrestles a lighter schedule and is not going to be around every week. Instead, Reigns only shows up for major shows and matches. That is great for Reigns, but creates a problem when Reigns holds both World Titles. Now there might be a solution.
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year

Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With

Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud

He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Reveals Pro Wrestler Turned Actor That She Looks Up To

Whether she's Mercedes Varnado or WWE star Sasha Banks, the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion is trying to use her platform to "dream bigger." "When I got the call for 'Star Wars,' I thought, wow I have the potential to be not only talked about in the same line of work [not only] with those guys in the wrestling realm but also in the Hollywood realm," Banks said in an interview with "Ahch-To Radio" host Alden Diaz.
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future

A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
RALEIGH, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
ALBANY, NY
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
ANAHEIM, CA
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement

Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
