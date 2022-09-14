ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU head coach Herm Edwards: QB Emory Jones’ running depends on ‘what he sees’

Arizona State Sun Devils transfer quarterback Emory Jones has done a good job protecting the football so far this season. Part of Jones’ game at Florida was picking up yards as a runner. So far, the junior has just 31 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Jones has two rushing touchdowns, but he’s averaged just 1.7 yards per carry through two games — a far cry from his 5.7 yards per carry his last three seasons in the SEC.
Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
TheDailyBeast

H.S. Football Player Claims Teammates Knocked Out His Tooth in Racist Brawl

A high school football player in Arizona says he was assaulted by teammates earlier this week, and had to get emergency dental work for a tooth that was knocked out. Deion Smith, a senior at Gilbert High School, claims that he was racially discriminated against for months by his teammates. It ultimately resulted in a brawl, at which point another player hit him in the jaw, causing his tooth to fall out, he said. “So then I’m noticing, I’m bleeding, I’m leaking,” he said. Smith said that he alerted football coach Derek Zellner, but the coach allegedly just patted him on the back and told him to “keep it in the locker room.” Smith no longer wants to play on the Gilbert football team or attend the high school at all. In a statement, a Gilbert Public Schools spokesperson said high school administration and the Gilbert Police Department launched an investigation, which is currently ongoing, as soon as they were informed of the situation.Read it at AZ Family
Arizona Sports

‘Zen master’ Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE — Quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones loved to chirp at one another on social media or during press conferences last season. Whether it was Murray calling out Jones’ physique once his shirt came off or the pass rusher likening the signal caller to Baby Yoda, the two former Arizona Cardinals teammates were usually going back and forth throughout any given week.
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
Arizona Sports

Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Robert Sarver’s resignation

Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver in an open letter to employees and players on Thursday. The letter is in response to the report from an investigation done independently of the NBA that resulted in a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Sarver including that he “clearly violated common workplace standards” via “use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees, sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”
AZFamily

3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
