ASU head coach Herm Edwards: QB Emory Jones’ running depends on ‘what he sees’
Arizona State Sun Devils transfer quarterback Emory Jones has done a good job protecting the football so far this season. Part of Jones’ game at Florida was picking up yards as a runner. So far, the junior has just 31 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Jones has two rushing touchdowns, but he’s averaged just 1.7 yards per carry through two games — a far cry from his 5.7 yards per carry his last three seasons in the SEC.
ASU’s uniforms vs. Eastern Michigan feature iridescent maroon helmets
Arizona State football rolled out a traditional maroon and gold uniform combination in the season opener against Northern Arizona, but there’s a twist to returning with a similar look in the Sun Devils’ third game of the year. Gold pants and maroon tops will be capped by iridescent...
Channel watch: Cardinals-Raiders on CBS; Wildcats get late FS1 slot
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. For the second week in a row against an AFC West team, the Arizona Cardinals will appear in the afternoon window on CBS for a 1:25 p.m. MST kickoff.
KOLD-TV
Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
Respect goes both ways for Cardinals’ Kingsbury, Raiders’ McDaniels
TEMPE — Long before Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury headed to Arizona, he and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels lived the New England Patriot way. Their paths first crossed in 2003 when Kingsbury was selected in the sixth-round by the Patriots. McDaniels at the time was working as an assistant coach.
H.S. Football Player Claims Teammates Knocked Out His Tooth in Racist Brawl
A high school football player in Arizona says he was assaulted by teammates earlier this week, and had to get emergency dental work for a tooth that was knocked out. Deion Smith, a senior at Gilbert High School, claims that he was racially discriminated against for months by his teammates. It ultimately resulted in a brawl, at which point another player hit him in the jaw, causing his tooth to fall out, he said. “So then I’m noticing, I’m bleeding, I’m leaking,” he said. Smith said that he alerted football coach Derek Zellner, but the coach allegedly just patted him on the back and told him to “keep it in the locker room.” Smith no longer wants to play on the Gilbert football team or attend the high school at all. In a statement, a Gilbert Public Schools spokesperson said high school administration and the Gilbert Police Department launched an investigation, which is currently ongoing, as soon as they were informed of the situation.Read it at AZ Family
‘Zen master’ Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE — Quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones loved to chirp at one another on social media or during press conferences last season. Whether it was Murray calling out Jones’ physique once his shirt came off or the pass rusher likening the signal caller to Baby Yoda, the two former Arizona Cardinals teammates were usually going back and forth throughout any given week.
AZFamily
Gilbert High School football player claims he was discriminated against, assaulted
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Arizona begins its 2022 fall restaurant week and to kick it off Good Morning Arizona welcomes chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen who’s making some traditional Mexican fare for the crew. Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's...
Suns’ Cam Payne rocks D-backs’ Jake McCarthy NBA Jam style T-shirt
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is a fan favorite to Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne. Payne showed up to Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers rocking an “AZ FAM” T-shirt that depicted his and McCarthy’s stats in an NBA Jam style. Of course, Payne...
Report: D-backs to start RHP prospect Drey Jameson Thursday vs. Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno, according to azcentral’s Nick Piecoro. Jameson was reportedly spotted with a locker at Chase Field and will start against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 9 in Arizona’s...
Report: Suns appoint Sam Garvin interim governor for Robert Sarver suspension
The Phoenix Suns will name minority owner and vice chairman Sam Garvin as interim governor to lead the NBA franchise while majority owner Robert Sarver serves his one-year suspension, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported Thursday. Sarver, who was also fined $10 million after an investigation concluded he used racist, sexist...
How good was Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Drey Jameson’s MLB debut?
Drey Jameson’s MLB debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks was stellar. He allowed just two hits and struck out five over seven scoreless against a star-studded San Diego Padres lineup. Whether you use the eye test or read the box score, the right-hander was brilliant on Thursday, helping the D-backs...
D-backs call up RHP Drey Jameson, place LHP Kyle Nelson on 15-day IL
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks selected right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, the team announced. The 25-year-old rookie will be making his major league debut in a start against the San Diego Padres. In a corresponding move, the D-backs placed left-handed pitcher Kyle Nelson on the...
Phoenix Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith named 1st Team All-WNBA
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith was named First Team All-WNBA on Thursday. Diggins-Smith had a tremendous year for Phoenix in 2022, averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Her PPG was the highest of her career since 2014 and ranked third in the WNBA this season. Diggins-Smith...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Another strong Diamondbacks debut
Another day, another strong debut from a young Diamondback. A clubhouse filled with new faces welcomed Drey Jameson to the majors this week. He made his debut against the Padres, with seven scoreless innings. If you feel like you’ve heard this story before, it’s because you have. Ryne Nelson also...
Drey Jameson throws 7-inning 2-hitter in MLB debut as D-backs blank Padres
PHOENIX — Another day, another Arizona Diamondbacks rookie making his big league debut. Thursday night’s edition at Chase Field featured right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson, who threw a seven-inning two-hitter against the San Diego Padres (78-66) in his first MLB start. The rookie added five strikeouts and only walked...
Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Robert Sarver’s resignation
Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver in an open letter to employees and players on Thursday. The letter is in response to the report from an investigation done independently of the NBA that resulted in a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Sarver including that he “clearly violated common workplace standards” via “use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees, sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
AZFamily
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
