Read full article on original website
Related
Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger
Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
Watch: Bowhunter Arrows Bull that Rolls Downhill and Almost Crushes His Cameraman
Heartland Bowhunter host Shawn Luchtel recorded a heart-pounding video last week while bowhunting in New Mexico. The video, filmed from Luchtel’s point-of-view, shows him arrowing a big bull at close range. Within seconds, the 5×5 hits the ground and rolls downhill right toward him and his camera man.
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Angry man chisels frozen fish out of a block of ice for customers: 'Maybe you should go catch your own fish'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, my grandmother often visited a local market that carried many items imported from Portugal, including fish. My mother was a little girl back then, and she would accompany my grandmother to the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
TikTok Video of Dog Chillin' at an Airport Bar Is the Content We're Here For
There is something so painful about being stuck at the airport waiting for your flight. No matter how much you try and kill time, it can really, really drag. One man on TikTok figured out how to hack it, however. He brought his BFF. His dog! Video of the two hanging at an airport bar has now gone viral — and TBH, we're not sure we'll ever travel without our pup ever again.
PETS・
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0