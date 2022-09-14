ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fox News

Patrick Mahomes still 'best quarterback in football,' Chiefs as dangerous as ever, NFL expert Trey Wingo says

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in the offseason, NFL expert Trey Wingo believes the Patrick Mahomes-led squad is still one of the top teams in the league. Wingo, the chief trends officer and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Mahomes and the team heard all the slights in the offseason, especially after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
numberfire.com

Rondale Moore (hamstring) ruled out again for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore injured his hamstring a few days before the season started and he will remain out for a second straight game. Andy Isabella (back) has also been ruled out for Week 2, so Greg Dortch should see plenty of targets once again. Dortch tied Hollywood Brown for the Cardinals lead with 42 routes in Week 1, and he led the team in targets (9), catches (7), and yards (63).
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

