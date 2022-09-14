Read full article on original website
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes still 'best quarterback in football,' Chiefs as dangerous as ever, NFL expert Trey Wingo says
Despite the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in the offseason, NFL expert Trey Wingo believes the Patrick Mahomes-led squad is still one of the top teams in the league. Wingo, the chief trends officer and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Mahomes and the team heard all the slights in the offseason, especially after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Baldy's breakdowns on why Josh Allen's mobility stands out (video)
The Bills have a quarterback with great mobility in Josh Allen. It’s a luxury but the Bills take proper advantage of it, according to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. The former player-turned-analyst broke down a simple QB run the Bills called in their 31-10 win against the Rams. He was very impressed by it and the way quarterback Josh Allen ran it.
Derek Carr: Las Vegas Raiders QB Fully Cognizant Of Arizona Cardinals’ Turnover Machine
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, and in that matchup, Derek Carr will be facing tons of blitzing. It’s something that he’s fully aware of and isn’t overlooking despite the fact that the Cardinals were thoroughly outclassed by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders, Cardinals face off looking to avoid 0-2 start
In a battle of two desert teams thirsty for a win, the Arizona Cardinals visit the Las Vegas Raiders on
Rondale Moore (hamstring) ruled out again for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore injured his hamstring a few days before the season started and he will remain out for a second straight game. Andy Isabella (back) has also been ruled out for Week 2, so Greg Dortch should see plenty of targets once again. Dortch tied Hollywood Brown for the Cardinals lead with 42 routes in Week 1, and he led the team in targets (9), catches (7), and yards (63).
Nebraska Football Fans Make Fervent Pitch for Urban Meyer (Video)
Cornhuskers supporters know who they want as their next head coach.
