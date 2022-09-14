Dad searching for missing teen finds two overdosed at high school, California cops say

A man searching for his missing stepdaughter found her suffering from a drug overdose in a hallway outside a Hollywood high school restroom where another teen died, California police said.

The incident took place at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

When her stepfather found her in the hallway, the teen told him her friend was in the restroom, police said.

He found a school employee and they entered the restroom, where they found a second teen unconscious, police said.

A 911 dispatcher instructed them on efforts to revive the teen, but firefighters later pronounced her dead at the scene. The deceased teen’s identity has not been publicly released until authorities can notify her family.

Police said the girls bought what they believed to be Percocet pills at a nearby park, the release said. Percocet pills are frequently laced with fentanyl.

Two other overdoses were reported in the vicinity of the park, the release said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 213-382-9470 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say