Jamie Diaz has been creating beautiful art since 2013. A Mexican American trans woman, she has been incarcerated in a men's prison for the last 27 years. "Even Flowers Bleed" is a collection of still-life paintings of flowers in vases that serves as the inspiration for Diaz's debut solo art exhibition, according to NBC. There are blood stains on the thorns of the flowers. Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York will display nearly 10 years worth of her work. “Everything bleeds, everything feels pain,” Diaz, 64, said in a statement about the series. “We’re not the only ones … even flowers can hurt. That’s just part of nature.”

