ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Undergraduate Student Congress moves to partner with Oklahoma Votes, congratulate women's gymnastics

By Kaly Phan, junior news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy