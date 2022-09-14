Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Peak Police take suspect safely into custody after long standoff
HIGHLAND, Utah — The Lone Peak Police Department is currently negotiating with a 25-year-old male who allegedly assaulted members of his family. According to a press release, police received reports of the alleged assault at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Following the alleged assault, the suspect barricaded himself in...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Midvale shooting kills 16-year-old
MIDVALE, Utah — Sergeant Melody Culter with Unified Police says officers heard gunfire at the Midvale precinct, upon arriving at the scene they found a 16-year-old boy shot. Officers then administered aid until the fire department arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his...
kslnewsradio.com
Breaking: Salt Lake City Police investigating potential shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed to KSL it is investigating a potential shooting Friday evening. Police say the incident occurred in the area of 600 W. 400 North. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
kjzz.com
Homicide investigation underway after body found under overpass in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under an overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began on Monday around 8:25 a.m. when reports came in that a community member found an unconscious person on the ground near 400 South 600 West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Orem Police seeking public’s help to locate missing man
OREM, Utah — The Orem Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man. Police say Mark Crowder was last seen on Tuesday morning of this week. Police say that his vehicle was located on Wednesday in the area of 1800 N. Skyline Drive.
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
kslnewsradio.com
Passenger in Uber crash identified, SLC Police take over investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified the passenger that died in a crash between a UTA train and a vehicle operated by an Uber ride-share driver on Wednesday. Jalen Neal, age 28, was critically injured in the crash between a Chevy Bolt and the train. Neal died on the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.
ksl.com
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Park City High coach, student face charges in physical confrontation
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County's 3rd District...
kslnewsradio.com
Bountiful police arrest suspect who caused temporary lockdown
BOUNTIFUL, UTAH — Bountiful High School was placed on a temporary lockdown for about 20 minutes yesterday. Bountiful Police responded to a report of shots fired when the principal placed the school on a lockout status, said a press release from the Bountiful PD. The report was of an...
kslnewsradio.com
14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police locate teen in suspected Grantsville kidnapping
GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped Saturday night in Grantsville has been located, police said. The girl, named Alexia, was found and returned to family Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Grantsville City Police Department. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Three people facing charges after deadly Salt Palace shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Three men face felony charges of murder and aggravated robbery after the shooting death of Deliford Knight at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Deng Mawut Buk, Joshua Goy Riak, and Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug, ranging in age from 18 to 22, were charged in the 3rd District Court on Wednesday in Knight’s murder.
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
KSLTV
Police believe missing Utah girl, 14, may be with adults planning to take her out of US
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said Alexia Nicolee Linarex Jauregui, 14, was originally reported as a runaway but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
Comments / 0