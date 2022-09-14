ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Lone Peak Police take suspect safely into custody after long standoff

HIGHLAND, Utah — The Lone Peak Police Department is currently negotiating with a 25-year-old male who allegedly assaulted members of his family. According to a press release, police received reports of the alleged assault at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Following the alleged assault, the suspect barricaded himself in...
HIGHLAND, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Orem Police searching for missing man

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
OREM, UT
City
Millcreek, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Millcreek, UT
Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Midvale shooting kills 16-year-old

MIDVALE, Utah — Sergeant Melody Culter with Unified Police says officers heard gunfire at the Midvale precinct, upon arriving at the scene they found a 16-year-old boy shot. Officers then administered aid until the fire department arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Orem Police seeking public’s help to locate missing man

OREM, Utah — The Orem Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man. Police say Mark Crowder was last seen on Tuesday morning of this week. Police say that his vehicle was located on Wednesday in the area of 1800 N. Skyline Drive.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
SANTAQUIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Passenger in Uber crash identified, SLC Police take over investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified the passenger that died in a crash between a UTA train and a vehicle operated by an Uber ride-share driver on Wednesday. Jalen Neal, age 28, was critically injured in the crash between a Chevy Bolt and the train. Neal died on the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Bountiful police arrest suspect who caused temporary lockdown

BOUNTIFUL, UTAH — Bountiful High School was placed on a temporary lockdown for about 20 minutes yesterday. Bountiful Police responded to a report of shots fired when the principal placed the school on a lockout status, said a press release from the Bountiful PD. The report was of an...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslnewsradio.com

14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police locate teen in suspected Grantsville kidnapping

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped Saturday night in Grantsville has been located, police said. The girl, named Alexia, was found and returned to family Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Grantsville City Police Department. The...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three people facing charges after deadly Salt Palace shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men face felony charges of murder and aggravated robbery after the shooting death of Deliford Knight at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Deng Mawut Buk, Joshua Goy Riak, and Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug, ranging in age from 18 to 22, were charged in the 3rd District Court on Wednesday in Knight’s murder.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
SANTAQUIN, UT

