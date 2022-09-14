Read full article on original website
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
Wisconsin activist who ordered absentee ballots in others' names charged with election fraud, ID theft
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history.
Lawyer explains the DOJ subpoena 'blitzkrieg' ahead of midterm elections
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, said the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach. Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida weighs in on CNN’s New Day.
Judge faces DOJ deadline in Trump raid case while Garland must make decision as elections loom
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon faces a Justice Department-imposed Thursday deadline to rule on whether she will stay her order to have a special master review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago when it comes to those materials marked as classified. At the same time, the DOJ itself, specifically Attorney...
Man Who Bragged on TV About Ordering Wisconsin Assembly Speaker’s and Local Mayor’s Ballots to ‘Test’ Election ‘Vulnerability’ Now Faces Felonies
A Wisconsin man who bragged on Facebook and even took to the airwaves in the state’s largest media market to vet his grievances about absentee ballot procedures in the Badger State has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, is...
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters
ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
Arizona Supreme Court rules state Senate can keep election audit records secret
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of secret emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under state public records law. The unanimous ruling...
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
Top state court judges defend their election oversight at U.S. Supreme Court
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A group representing the top judges in all 50 states is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to shield actions taken by state legislatures affecting federal elections - such as reconfiguring electoral districts and imposing voting restrictions - from the scrutiny of state courts.
Georgia's Kemp plans to spend $100M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for law enforcement
(The Center Square) — Another day, another dollar dispersed. Georgia's governor is again turning to federal COVID-19 relief money to provide grants to another constituency. This time, he plans to give $100 million to law enforcement agencies statewide. Gov. Brian Kemp is turning to the American Rescue Plan and...
Daily Beast
Feds Arrest Oath Keepers Leader Who Tried to Overturn Election Using ‘Lord of the Rings’
Kellye SoRelle, a member of Lawyers for Trump and interim leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday morning on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. SoRelle, who attempted to sue every member of Congress, every governor, and...
Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks
Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
Judge proposed by Trump named to vet records seized by FBI
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Prosecutor in Georgia 2020 election probe: ‘People are facing prison sentences’
The Georgia prosecutor investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to challenge President Biden’s victory in the state in 2020 said she expects prison sentences for those convicted of crimes related to the investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) told The Washington Post this week...
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices
Spurred by conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, activists around the country are using laws that allow people to challenge a voter’s right to cast a ballot to contest the registrations of thousands of voters at a time.In Iowa, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller had handled three voter challenges over the previous 15 years. He received 119 over just two days after Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who is touring the country spreading doubts about the 2020 election, swung through the state.In Nassau County in northern Florida, two residents challenged the registrations of nearly 2,000 voters just six days...
