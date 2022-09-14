ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Black Enterprise

The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
The Hill

First AP African American Studies classes to begin

Some high school students will get the chance to take a new AP course this fall on African American Studies. The College Board, which oversees college-level classes in high school, is offering the course at 60 high schools this fall. If all goes well, more schools will get the chance...
The 74

Opinion: Latino Students Will Soon Be 30% of All Public School Enrollment: Now What?

Demographic change regularly gets discussed as one of those big, inevitable, structural currents reshaping American life. It’s been clear for some years that the United States is becoming more diverse — driven particularly by growth in America’s Latino population.  Some sift through these data and conclude that the U.S’s growing diversity is sure to deliver […]
Salon

College students are increasingly identifying beyond "she" and "he"

This article was originally published on The Conversation. When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as "she" or "he." More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That's according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
The Independent

Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban

Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University.A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU. The 16 plaintiffs say the trustees’ stance – widely opposed on campus – is a breach of their fiduciary duties that threatens to harm SPU’s reputation, worsen enrollment difficulties and possibly jeopardize...
CNN

Critiques mount around popular annual college rankings

Google searches for "college rankings" spike each year in the months that follow the release of US News & World Report's annual lists of Best Colleges. The company says that about 40 million people read those lists last year; that's more than 10 times the number of graduating high school seniors in the United States.
The Hill

Christians in the US may become a minority group by 2070, report says

Story at a glance In the United States, fewer individuals are identifying as Christian for various reasons.  To better understand what the nation’s religious landscape may look like in 2070, researchers assessed four different models based on survey responses and datasets. Each of the models documented a steady decrease in those identifying as Christian and…
The Hill

Higher ed has faults — but don’t ignore its utility

In the wake of President Biden’s student-debt relief plan, critics are targeting the value of higher education — at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. As Bloomberg’s Romesh Ratnesar writes, the college-affordability crisis has left many “with debts they’ll never be able to repay.” For CNBC, philanthropist Laura Arnold argues a “dysfunctional system” enables “unmanageable debt from schools and programs that fail to deliver on educational promises.”
Sahan Journal

National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools

September 30th is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools. This is a day to honor the victims and survivors of U.S. Indian boarding schools and recognize the ongoing trauma resulting from federal Indian boarding school policy. In the United States, 367 Indian Boarding Schools existed...
