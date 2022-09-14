Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Texas schools are required to put up posters of the national motto 'In God We Trust,' but critics say the law imposes religion on children
The Texas law mandates hanging the posters, which must have an American flag and the Texas state flag under the motto, only if they are donated.
Oklahoma School Book Ban Blocks Works From Eight Black Authors—Full List
PEN America, an organization that works to protect free expression in the U.S., found that 42 books have been banned from at least one school district in Oklahoma.
Women in College Are Moving Left—But Men Are Migrating to the Right | Opinion
We may be facing a society that's polarized not only along ideological but gender lines, with most women voting for Democrats while most men vote Republican.
First AP African American Studies classes to begin
Some high school students will get the chance to take a new AP course this fall on African American Studies. The College Board, which oversees college-level classes in high school, is offering the course at 60 high schools this fall. If all goes well, more schools will get the chance...
Opinion: Latino Students Will Soon Be 30% of All Public School Enrollment: Now What?
Demographic change regularly gets discussed as one of those big, inevitable, structural currents reshaping American life. It’s been clear for some years that the United States is becoming more diverse — driven particularly by growth in America’s Latino population. Some sift through these data and conclude that the U.S’s growing diversity is sure to deliver […]
College students are increasingly identifying beyond "she" and "he"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as "she" or "he." More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That's according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban
Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University.A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU. The 16 plaintiffs say the trustees’ stance – widely opposed on campus – is a breach of their fiduciary duties that threatens to harm SPU’s reputation, worsen enrollment difficulties and possibly jeopardize...
Two Point Campus review – relive your student days in this university challenge
Build knight schools and wizard academies in this imaginative college life sim, an endearing follow-up to Two Point Hospital
Critiques mount around popular annual college rankings
Google searches for "college rankings" spike each year in the months that follow the release of US News & World Report's annual lists of Best Colleges. The company says that about 40 million people read those lists last year; that's more than 10 times the number of graduating high school seniors in the United States.
For Parents Delivering Sons/Daughters to College, the Tough Farewell at the Dorm Is the Norm
As tough as departing can be on a student, parents need to adjust to the new normal as well.Image via iStock. By Josh Stern, Vice President for Student Services and Dean of Students, Gwynedd Mercy University.
Christians in the US may become a minority group by 2070, report says
Story at a glance In the United States, fewer individuals are identifying as Christian for various reasons. To better understand what the nation’s religious landscape may look like in 2070, researchers assessed four different models based on survey responses and datasets. Each of the models documented a steady decrease in those identifying as Christian and…
Higher ed has faults — but don’t ignore its utility
In the wake of President Biden’s student-debt relief plan, critics are targeting the value of higher education — at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. As Bloomberg’s Romesh Ratnesar writes, the college-affordability crisis has left many “with debts they’ll never be able to repay.” For CNBC, philanthropist Laura Arnold argues a “dysfunctional system” enables “unmanageable debt from schools and programs that fail to deliver on educational promises.”
Columbia whistleblower on exposing college rankings: ‘They are worthless’
US News relegated Columbia to 18th from second place after it was revealed the college had misrepresented key statistics
Dropping Out of Harvard May be the Best Path to Unimagined Wealth
But staying in school is another way to join, or stay in, the ranks of the ultra wealthy, a new study finds. For all you parents out there: want your kids to get filthy rich?. One path to great wealth is going to a first-class university. That’s what a study from global research firm Altrata shows.
National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools
September 30th is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools. This is a day to honor the victims and survivors of U.S. Indian boarding schools and recognize the ongoing trauma resulting from federal Indian boarding school policy. In the United States, 367 Indian Boarding Schools existed...
