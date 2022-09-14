Read full article on original website
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
House rejects Trump plot to oust civil servants
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. House Democrats and a handful of Republicans on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's plot to oust civil servants by passing the Preventing a Patronage System Act.
Woke New York state senator, 36, sparks fury with tweet saying lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts
A New York State Senator sparked fury with a recent tweet that suggested that older lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts and won't fight as hard for reproductive rights. Biaggi, 36, posted the Twitter. last month, which. spurred some initial backlash, but...
Kamala Harris says she 'can't wait' to end Senate filibuster if Democrats win seats in midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris said over Saturday that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting reform legislation. Harris' remarks came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer...
How the GOP Outmaneuvered Joe Manchin on Contentious Bill
Manchin is stuck between sticking with Democrats on a risky compromise or siding with Republicans after a pipeline deal looks to be a non-starter in the House.
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol
Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol. In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of...
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
House votes to shield federal workers from Trump 2.0 'drain the swamp' plan
House lawmakers passed legislation Thursday that says only Congress – and not the White House – can reclassify the employment status of federal workers, in a vote that was aimed at preemptively protecting the federal workforce from the possible return of President Donald Trump. Democrats called up the...
The septuagenarian spike: Number of lawmakers in Congress aged over 70 has jumped from 8% to 23% in just 20 years - as they cling to power for longer
There are more members of Congress over the age of 70 in 2022 than any year prior, a new chart shows. According to an analysis by Business Insider, the number of septuagenarians serving in the House of Representatives and Senate more than doubled across two decades. In 2002 just 8...
Jan. 6 panel races to put together legislative proposal
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is eyeing a laundry list of tasks as it seeks to pull together a legislative package to prevent future insurrections. The committee for months has touted the legislative purpose to its investigation — a key detail as various subpoena...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
