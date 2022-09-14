Read full article on original website
Manatee County's starting salary for teachers now among highest in Florida
The new contract between the Manatee Education Association (MEA) and the school district raises starting pay for teachers from $52,910 to $55,177.
Manatee schools looking for more than a few good people
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is hosting a job fair in Parrish next week to fill a variety of positions. On-site interviews will be available at the event, set for Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Parrish Community High School, 7505 Fort Hamer Road.
Downtown improvement funds remain intact after concern of transfer
With a joint meeting still pending with the Sarasota City Commission to discuss a transfer of $400,000 from its budget, the city’s Downtown Improvement District Board of Directors learned last week that its bank account balance was not as grim as it originally seemed. The dominant agenda item at...
40 Sarasota students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
More than three dozen students at Sarasota County public high schools were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by virtue of their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for the recognition of the 1.5 million who annually take the...
Removal of LGBTQ ‘safe space’ stickers prompts large turnout at Pasco school board meeting
Parents, students and teachers wearing purple packed the Pasco County School Board meeting and overflow room Monday night as they spoke out against the district’s removal of “safe space” stickers from school property.
St. Pete City Council member resigns following housing reports
St. Petersburg City Council Member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned after evidence showing she moved outside her district surfaced Thursday. At 1:30 p.m., just as the council meeting began, Vince Nowicki – a former mayoral candidate – emailed public documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman purchased a house outside her district on July 12. She left the dais after the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation.
Manatee County approves $2.4 billion budget
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved next year’s budget that will lower property taxes and increase spending for transportation projects and parks. Commissioners approved the total annual gross budget of nearly $2.4 billion and net spending budget of more than $1.072 billion while also...
Manatee County Commission makes controversial decision to name newest park after DeSantis
Manatee County plans to turn the area into the county's newest park with an exercise trail, dog park and more.
All for Transportation pushing a second time for Hillsborough County transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - A group that worked to get an extra one-cent sales tax passed to improve roads is on the same mission four years later. Fifty-seven percent of voters approved the Hillsborough County Transportation tax in 2018. In 2021, a judge struck it down saying it was unconstitutional, because the referendum specified how the money should be spent – something that should be done by county commission.
USF Sarasota-Manatee to add its first student housing by 2024
SARASOTA, Fla. - Down at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, they are officially planning to add student housing – for the first time ever. Wednesday, the Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved the building of a housing and student center complex with plans to open in the fall of 2024. The dorms would house up to 200 students. It will be 100,000 square feet and located along Seagate Drive, west of the Crosley Campus Center.
Better Together helps keep families out of foster care
More than 23,000 children are in the foster care system in Florida and there is a desperate need to find them permanent homes. According to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has the highest number of kids in the system than any other county in the state.
Florida program aimed at keeping kids out of foster care, helping families stay together
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 23,000 children are in the foster care system in Florida and there is a desperate need to find them permanent homes. According to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has the highest number of kids in the system than any other county in the state.
St. Pete moves one step closer toward banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg is moving closer to banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and public beaches. The city council took up the issue for a second time on Thursday. The organization Keep Pinellas Beautiful is in support of the ban. "Darn it....
$19.5 million Salvation Army expansion to help with ‘tsunami of need’ in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Salvation Army in Polk County is expanding to help meet a growing need. It is not getting any easier to keep up with inflation and the rising price of almost everything. As a result, some people are now struggling with something they never thought they would...
‘Life-changing’ salary increase for employees at Hard Rock Tampa
One of the Bay area’s largest employers is investing $100 million into its team members. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming said they are increasing wages for half of their workforce.
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash
Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
Environmental group releases plan to protect Sarasota Bay
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Bay Estuary Program is working to make sure the waterway stays healthy. "It's important to our water quality and our Florida wildlife heritage. This is a plan that actually is meant to make sure that people understand what needs to happen over the next couple of years and the next couple of decades," stated Dr. David Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program.
‘Living the American dream’: Truckers honored in Tampa as industry seeks more drivers
TAMPA, Fla. - From labor shortages to higher fuel costs to supply chain issues, truck drivers have been in the thick of it. It's a job that impacts nearly all of us. Some of the country's most experienced truckers were in Tampa on Friday to be honored among the best and safest on the road. It was part of the 2022 International Foodservice Distributors Association Distribution Solutions Conference.
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
St. Pete parks and beaches consider smoking ban
The city of St. Petersburg is moving closer to banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and public beaches. The city council took up the issue for a second time on Thursday.
