Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO