ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

ADRC offers two two healthy living workshops this fall

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

Two healthy living workshops – Aging Mastery and Powerful Tools for Caregivers — offered this fall by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties provide opportunities to learn how to make health improvements. “Many factors affect a person’s health,” said Alisa Lammers, ADRC caregiver coordinator and Health Promotion specialist. “Participants in both workshops will develop skills to help them manage their own health and well-being.”

In the Aging Mastery program, participants can build their own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative program, offered virtually, empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to life, and strengthen ties to community. Meet new friends and provide encouragement to one another as you take the Aging Mastery journey together.

The Aging Mastery program will meet virtually by Zoom for 12 Wednesdays from 1-3:30 p.m., Sept. 28 through Dec. 21. Learn from expert guests and other participants on how to age well by discussing topics such as fall prevention, sleep, exercise, financial fitness, medication management and more. To register, visit the ADRC website www.adrcconnections.org/registrations or call Coleen Hillskotter at 877-622-6700. Zoom training and loaner tablets are available by request. Suggested donation for participants ages 60+ is $30, which includes all materials, and the charge for those under 60 is also $30.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a series for those dealing with the stresses and difficulties that come with “simply helping,” or when caregiving become overwhelming. It can help you identify and manage the physical, emotional and financial challenges family caregiving can present and provide connections to other caregivers facing some of the same challenges. The next Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop will meet in-person for six Thursdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith. Register online at www.adrcconnections.org/registrations or by calling the ADRC at 715-537-6225. Suggested donation for adults 60+ is $30 which includes a book; and the charge for those under 60 is also $30.

For more information on other healthy living classes offered by the ADRC offers, visit its website at adrcconnections.org, email alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us or call 715-537-6225.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Barron County, WI
Health
City
Ladysmith, WI
County
Rusk County, WI
Barron County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Barron County, WI
City
Washburn, WI
CBS Minnesota

Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin

WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents

Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Healthy Living#Two Two#Disability#Health Promotion#Aging Mastery
wiproud.com

Two charged with homicide in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two suspects in an Altoona homicide investigation have been charged in Eau Claire County. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. They face charges tied...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wis.community

Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WDIO-TV

Prep Sports Extra: September 16th

This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
DULUTH, MN
wpr.org

As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates

Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

Body found believed to be missing Polk County man

Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes

BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
441
Followers
602
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy