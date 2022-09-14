ADRC offers two two healthy living workshops this fall

Two healthy living workshops – Aging Mastery and Powerful Tools for Caregivers — offered this fall by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties provide opportunities to learn how to make health improvements. “Many factors affect a person’s health,” said Alisa Lammers, ADRC caregiver coordinator and Health Promotion specialist. “Participants in both workshops will develop skills to help them manage their own health and well-being.”

In the Aging Mastery program, participants can build their own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative program, offered virtually, empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to life, and strengthen ties to community. Meet new friends and provide encouragement to one another as you take the Aging Mastery journey together.

The Aging Mastery program will meet virtually by Zoom for 12 Wednesdays from 1-3:30 p.m., Sept. 28 through Dec. 21. Learn from expert guests and other participants on how to age well by discussing topics such as fall prevention, sleep, exercise, financial fitness, medication management and more. To register, visit the ADRC website www.adrcconnections.org/registrations or call Coleen Hillskotter at 877-622-6700. Zoom training and loaner tablets are available by request. Suggested donation for participants ages 60+ is $30, which includes all materials, and the charge for those under 60 is also $30.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a series for those dealing with the stresses and difficulties that come with “simply helping,” or when caregiving become overwhelming. It can help you identify and manage the physical, emotional and financial challenges family caregiving can present and provide connections to other caregivers facing some of the same challenges. The next Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop will meet in-person for six Thursdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith. Register online at www.adrcconnections.org/registrations or by calling the ADRC at 715-537-6225. Suggested donation for adults 60+ is $30 which includes a book; and the charge for those under 60 is also $30.

For more information on other healthy living classes offered by the ADRC offers, visit its website at adrcconnections.org, email alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us or call 715-537-6225.