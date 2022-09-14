ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia’s getting a new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant in this busy district

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 2 days ago

A new all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot concept is headed to the capital city.

KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant is planning a location at 280 Harbison Blvd. in Columbia’s Harbison shopping district. There is a large sign on the front of the building announcing KPot’s impending arrival, and Columbia is listed as a “coming soon” location for KPot on the company’s website .

The restaurant space at 280 Harbison Blvd. was formerly a Krab Hut location, and before that it was a Chili’s. The site is a short distance from Interstate 26 and is across the street from Columbiana Centre mall and adjacent to a host of nearby retail and restaurant establishments.

KPot currently has restaurants in a number of states, including Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania, with locations planned a host of other states.

According to the menu on KPot’s website, hot pot is an Asian cooking method prepared with a simmering pot of soup stock at the customer’s table and includes a host of East Asian ingredients.

“While the hot pot is kept simmering, ingredients are placed in the pot and are cooked at the table, similar to fondue,” the KPot site says. “Typical hot pot dishes include thinly sliced meat, leaf vegetables, mushrooms, wontons, egg dumplings, tofu and seafood. The cooked food is usually eaten with a dipping sauce.”

An opening date for the Columbia KPot has not been announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiobQ_0hvGJrTp00
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant is planning a location at 280 Harbison Blvd. in Columbia’s Harbison shopping district. Photo by Chris Trainor

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
