Read full article on original website
Related
I won $100,000 on the Powerball lottery after testing a strategy I saw on TV – how it works
A LOTTO player has won big after seeing a strategy on TV and deciding to try it out for himself. A man in South Carolina, who declined to share his identity, won big money from a Powerball lottery by following tips from the show "Lottery Changed My Life" on TLC.
Man Discovers He Won $1M Lottery While Redeeming What He Thought Was a $600 Prize
Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...
I won a $133million lottery – my strategy for picking the winning numbers
A GRANDMOTHER won the largest jackpot in Colorado's history by sticking to one strategy. Judy Finchum had patiently played the same five numbers on her lottery tickets for 30 years before it finally paid off. In 2017, the then 67-year-old won a whopping $133.2million on a Powerball ticket, reported ABC...
A Virginia man thought he won $600 on a scratch-off. When he went to cash it in officials told him it was actually $1 million.
Jose Flores Velasquez purchased the scratch ticket during a grocery store run after worker, per VA lottery officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the best oops ever! Virginia man's $600 lottery win turned out to be $1 million.
Well that was a pleasant surprise!
Comments / 0