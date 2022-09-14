Read full article on original website
Arrests at Belgrade EuroPride gathering after ban
Serbian police arrested over 30 people as thousands of LGBTQ activists turned out for Belgrade's EuroPride march on Saturday, despite a government ban. The interior ministry said 31 people were arrested.
“It Can Indicate Poor Emotional Regulation”: 15 Things To Watch For In A New Relationship (That Can Actually Be Red Flags)
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden headed to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in US-UK relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in...
