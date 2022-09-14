Rabid bat found in Columbia, one dog quarantined

A bat found near Brennen Road and Nandina Drive in Columbia has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“No people are known to have been exposed at this time,” DHEC said in a statement.

A pet dog was exposed and will be quarantined, DHEC said. The bat, which was found in Heathwood near Forest Acres, was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory on Monday, Sept. 12, and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

DHEC advises that people should assume they or a pet have been bitten if they wake up to a bat in the room, a bat is found where children, pets or persons with impaired mental capacity have been left unattended or if they have any direct contact with a bat.

If you do have contact with a bat, DHEC recommends that you immediately wash that part of your body with plenty of soap and water and immediately seek medical attention and contact DHEC.

Anyone who thinks that they, someone they know, or their pets have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies should call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902.