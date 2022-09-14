ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery player who won $30K in SC was 1 number away from much bigger prize. ‘So close’

By Madeleine List
 3 days ago

A woman who won $30,000 in the lottery was just one number away from hitting the jackpot, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Her ticket matched four of the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing and a “gold Megaball” number, lottery officials said in a news release. The odds of this match were one in 931,001.

The Upstate woman needed just one more number to match in order to win the $830 million jackpot on July 26.

But, she said she was still happy with her $30,000 win.

“It was breathtaking,” she said, according to the lottery. “But there was a moment of ‘Dang, I was so close.’”

She told lottery officials that she doesn’t play often and never expected she’d win.

“This is great,” she said.

The woman purchased her ticket at a Power Trac convenience store in Westminster, according to the lottery. The store received a commission for “selling the claimed ticket.”

Westminster is about 160 miles northwest of Columbia.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, which is now estimated to be $231 million, are one in 303 million.

People

Man Discovers He Won $1M Lottery While Redeeming What He Thought Was a $600 Prize

Jose Flores Velasquez of Virginia visited his local lottery headquarters to claim the $600 he won — but he left with much more than he expected Jose Flores Velasquez was happy to have won $600 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local grocery store. Little did he know he had won much, much more. According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez recently visited the organization's headquarters in Woodbridge to redeem the winning $600 ticket but was surprised to learn from staffers that he had actually won the $1...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
natureworldnews.com

Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Polarbear

North Carolina makes it illegal to buy or sell invasive dog-sized tegu lizards to prevent its spread

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to United States through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
LOUISIANA STATE
