Photos: Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on September 10, 2022

The London Suede, Manic Street Preachers Tour North America in 2022
This fall, alt Brit rockers The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers are co-headlining their first-ever tour in North America together, which will kick off in Vancouver on Nov. 3 before concluding in Toronto on Nov. 24. Both bands left their indelible marks in the early ’90s straight off their...
Mercyful Fate Releases Pro Video of Wacken Open Air 2022 Set Ahead of North American Tour
Spoiler alert: If you don't want to see what the upcoming Mercyful Fate tour might offer, look away now. Otherwise, relish in all the glory of the Danish act's set from Wacken Open Air 2022 featuring explosive performances of "Evil," "Come To The Sabbath," and "Satan's Fall." The metal legends...
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has a tip for anyone wanting to front a band: "Make an idiot out of yourself until you become good"
Lamb Of God leader Randy Blythe shares his wisdom on how to become a successful frontman
Stereogum
Dehd – “Eggshells”
Chicago alt-rock trio Dehd recently released a new album, Blue Skies, and soon they’re going out on an extensive tour in support of it. Before they hit the road, though, Dehd have shared a one-off single and video, “Eggshells,” that was recorded during the Blue Skies sessions but didn’t fit on the album. As for the video, it was directed by singer Emily Kempf and her video partner Kevin Veselka. Check it out, and also have a look at Dehd’s upcoming fall tour dates with EXUM, Bnny, Number One Popstar, and Lala Lala.
thecheyennepost.com
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Charlie Puth has set the dates for his 2022 North American 'One Night Only' Tour
Charlie Puth is going on tour. Set to bring his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE, to fans across North America with the One Night Only tour. The pop star will kick off his 8 stop run on October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Finishing up in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 9.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
