Photos: Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on September 10, 2022

Chicago alt-rock trio Dehd recently released a new album, Blue Skies, and soon they’re going out on an extensive tour in support of it. Before they hit the road, though, Dehd have shared a one-off single and video, “Eggshells,” that was recorded during the Blue Skies sessions but didn’t fit on the album. As for the video, it was directed by singer Emily Kempf and her video partner Kevin Veselka. Check it out, and also have a look at Dehd’s upcoming fall tour dates with EXUM, Bnny, Number One Popstar, and Lala Lala.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO