Photos: Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on September 10, 2022

By Hesher Keenan
MetalSucks
 2 days ago
Stereogum

Dehd – “Eggshells”

Chicago alt-rock trio Dehd recently released a new album, Blue Skies, and soon they’re going out on an extensive tour in support of it. Before they hit the road, though, Dehd have shared a one-off single and video, “Eggshells,” that was recorded during the Blue Skies sessions but didn’t fit on the album. As for the video, it was directed by singer Emily Kempf and her video partner Kevin Veselka. Check it out, and also have a look at Dehd’s upcoming fall tour dates with EXUM, Bnny, Number One Popstar, and Lala Lala.
New Jersey State
thecheyennepost.com

French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne

CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
CHEYENNE, WY

