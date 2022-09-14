Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
jazzbuffalo.org
Jazz in Town: Jazz Celebrations Ahead
(Photo – the great John Coltrane) During the past week, we upgraded to a new and improved event listing, description, and calendaring system. We thank you for being patient with some of the usual hiccups that can happen. But, we do think you will like more convenient features as we roll them out. Be sure to check out Upcoming Events. It automatically shows a list view. A drop-down menu in the upper right corner enables you to have 4 additional views.
thevillagerny.com
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
Get Ready for Bell Biv DeVoe in Western New York
As summer wraps up in Western New York, one nne of the best Hip Hop & R&B groups of all time is coming to Western New York and they will absoltely help us close out the summer of 2022 in style. Since the late 1980s the Boston-born trio of singers...
Coffee & Stone Café plans North Tonawanda site on Webster
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coffee & Stone Café is planning a September opening in North Tonawanda in space vacated late last year by Spot Coffee. The coffee shop at 54 Webster St., across from the Riviera Theatre, will fill a void on the block left with the departure of Spot in February 2021 as well as the closure later that year of Lou’s Restaurant at 73 Webster.
Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?
After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
3 Things That Aren’t Cults but Feel Like it in Western New York
Living in Western New York has lots of great perks about it. These, among other thing, is what causes us to really love living in the 716. However, sometimes that loves get's a little extreme. So extreme, that some outsiders might thing of it as something like a cult. Here...
ubspectrum.com
From Buffalo to Hollywood: UB’s Rob Lieberman returns to his hometown
Before moving to Hollywood, Rob Lieberman promised himself that he wouldn’t become a jerk. He also promised himself that wouldn’t forget his hometown of Buffalo, even if he made it big. Over 40 years later, it’s clear that he hasn’t. The award-winning TV, film and commercial...
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
wnypapers.com
The Commodores heading to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Nov. 26
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has an early holiday gift for area music fans with the announcement that The Commodores will perform in the Seneca Niagara Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 26 (8 p.m.). Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Sept. 16. A press release said, “The Commodores have...
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
wnypapers.com
Record crowd at 'Lewiston Jeopardy'
The Historical Association of Lewiston held its third annual “Lewison Jeopardy” fundraising event Thursday night at the Brickyard Brewing Company. A capacity crowd – actually spilling into the contestant area – came out to watch four teams of local celebrities compete for bragging rights. Squads were captained by Village of Lewiston Mayor Anne Welch (team members included Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt and Historian Russ Piper), Sandy Blackwell Yates (Ralph Borelli and Tim Miller), Curt Stuart (Michael Vitch and former Clerk Amy Salada) and Peter Coppins (Trustee Daniel Gibson and Bill McEvoy).
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
WKBW-TV
Black Girl Picnic creates a safe community event for women of color
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahrian Stevens has been hosting Black Girl Picnic for two years. She created the day event for women of color to have a safe space. "I used to work at Open Buffalo, and we always talked about safe spaces. I really wanted to make sure that people my age and older can come together to have a safe space to communicate, to network, and just be," said Stevens.
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
World’s Largest Yard Sale Is Friday and Saturday: Everything You Need to Know
The ultimate shopping fun happens Friday and Saturday at The World’s Largest Yard Sale at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. Come check out TONS of amazing vendors in the Fairgrounds Events Center and Expo Hall with thousands of great bargains and LOTS of Crafters. It’s a Shopping Extravaganza with thousands of items and bargains galore!
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
Creating generational wealth in Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community
A local real estate agent says it is his vision to promote home ownership to people living in Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods.
