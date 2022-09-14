ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Jazz Celebrations Ahead

(Photo – the great John Coltrane) During the past week, we upgraded to a new and improved event listing, description, and calendaring system. We thank you for being patient with some of the usual hiccups that can happen. But, we do think you will like more convenient features as we roll them out. Be sure to check out Upcoming Events. It automatically shows a list view. A drop-down menu in the upper right corner enables you to have 4 additional views.
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
2 On Your Side

Coffee & Stone Café plans North Tonawanda site on Webster

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coffee & Stone Café is planning a September opening in North Tonawanda in space vacated late last year by Spot Coffee. The coffee shop at 54 Webster St., across from the Riviera Theatre, will fill a void on the block left with the departure of Spot in February 2021 as well as the closure later that year of Lou’s Restaurant at 73 Webster.
96.1 The Breeze

Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?

After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
News 4 Buffalo

Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
wnypapers.com

Record crowd at 'Lewiston Jeopardy'

The Historical Association of Lewiston held its third annual “Lewison Jeopardy” fundraising event Thursday night at the Brickyard Brewing Company. A capacity crowd – actually spilling into the contestant area – came out to watch four teams of local celebrities compete for bragging rights. Squads were captained by Village of Lewiston Mayor Anne Welch (team members included Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt and Historian Russ Piper), Sandy Blackwell Yates (Ralph Borelli and Tim Miller), Curt Stuart (Michael Vitch and former Clerk Amy Salada) and Peter Coppins (Trustee Daniel Gibson and Bill McEvoy).
WKBW-TV

Black Girl Picnic creates a safe community event for women of color

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahrian Stevens has been hosting Black Girl Picnic for two years. She created the day event for women of color to have a safe space. "I used to work at Open Buffalo, and we always talked about safe spaces. I really wanted to make sure that people my age and older can come together to have a safe space to communicate, to network, and just be," said Stevens.
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade

On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY

