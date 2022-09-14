ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina

Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South. Whether it's the cowbells in Starkville,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes

Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16. Airport 33, Fox Creek 20. Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20. Edisto 47, Branchville 20. Swansea 17,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
SUMTER, SC
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
Richland Two: Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game to have increased security presence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rumor of individuals planning to be disruptive during the Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game led to an investigation Friday. According to Richland Two, school and district administrators, School Resource Officers, and other law enforcement officers from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have thoroughly investigated and have not found evidence to indicate a credible threat.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
S.C. State University getting funds for agriculture program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will award Clemson University and South Carolina State University up to $70 million under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant program. The two land-grant universities have established pilot partnerships with 27 regional entities for incentives to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands

Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
COLUMBIA, SC

