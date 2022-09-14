Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South. Whether it's the cowbells in Starkville,...
WLTX.com
Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes return to Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020. Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the...
Georgia football: 3 Dawgs that will annihilate the Gamecocks
Georgia football is 2-0 to start the season for the eighth consecutive year, and the Gamecocks of South Carolina are on the chopping block next. Will the Dawgs have grilled chicken for dinner on Saturday night — they will if these three players help annihilate the first SEC East foe.
deseret.com
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
South Carolina state lawmakers are arguing over University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel a scheduled two-game series with Brigham Young University women’s basketball team. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which includes over a dozen state lawmakers, sent a letter to Staley...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
communitytimessc.com
Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes
Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
Travel with the Dawgs: Top restaurants near the University of South Carolina
Before and after the University of Georgia plays football on Saturday, you’ve gotta eat. That’s why we’re working with American Eats to help you find grub wherever you travel to support UGA.
Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16. Airport 33, Fox Creek 20. Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20. Edisto 47, Branchville 20. Swansea 17,...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WIS-TV
Richland Two: Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game to have increased security presence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rumor of individuals planning to be disruptive during the Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game led to an investigation Friday. According to Richland Two, school and district administrators, School Resource Officers, and other law enforcement officers from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have thoroughly investigated and have not found evidence to indicate a credible threat.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
S.C. State University getting funds for agriculture program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will award Clemson University and South Carolina State University up to $70 million under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant program. The two land-grant universities have established pilot partnerships with 27 regional entities for incentives to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and...
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
coladaily.com
Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands
Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
wach.com
"I couldn't stop crying": Midlands Lottery winner bursts into tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man got emotional when he won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told lottery officials. He says he was at home, sitting on the couch, when he scratched off the first top prize win on...
