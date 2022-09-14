Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO