Local Nonprofit Health Center Prescribes Empathy for Confronting the Crisis of Homelessness
Homelessness has been on the rise across the country since 2016. In places like Whatcom County, the lack of available housing makes homelessness an even more prevalent and visible issue. Most Washingtonians can relate to the sense that housing opportunities are becoming further and further out of reach. The economics of post-pandemic life and the high cost of living in our region have deepened financial worries for everyone. As inflation and interest rate changes threaten to worsen the housing market and exacerbate challenges for small business owners, economic tensions lead to stress that can result in conflict. Negative interactions between housed and unhoused people are particularly discouraging for anyone hoping we can come together as a community to end homelessness.
PeaceHealth Partners With Seattle Children’s to Launch New Healthcare Initiatives
Partnerships in healthcare can align and become highly beneficial to the most vulnerable among us, offering advanced care plans amid a strong and cooperative atmosphere. To improve the healthcare of newborn patients and the ability to treat premature newborns, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center is entering an exciting collaboration with Seattle Children’s Hospital — along with massive preparations for the partnership in the childbirth center. Nurse Manager Gallit Eni, Pediatric Hospitalist and Medical Director for pediatrics Dr. Mara Kelley, and Pediatric Hospitalist and Associate Medical Director over newborn medicine Dr. Brooke Jardine sat down with WhatcomTalk to discuss PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s brand-new directive in union with Seattle Children’s Hospital.
WCLS Welcomes Alix Prior as the New Ferndale Library Manager
Alix Prior is the new manager of the Ferndale Library. She succeeds Sarah Koehler who retired earlier this summer after 25 years with the Whatcom County Library System. As manager of the 15,000-square-foot, city-owned library building, Prior works with a team of 24 staff members to deliver library services to the Ferndale community.
The Tiki Bar Is Open: Red Rum Serves Up Tropical-Style Refreshment
It’s generally agreed upon that the first tiki bar — a palm frond-encrusted oasis where anyone can approach a bartender and ask for a drink with some fruit and as much rum as possible — was the product of a man born quite far from Polynesia. Donn...
