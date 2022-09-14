ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady says he is ‘close to the end’ as he continues to hint at retirement

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQIIL_0hvGEoTB00

CNN — Tom Brady remarked on his latest podcast appearance that he is “close to the end” of his NFL career as he continued to hint at his retirement.

Brady, now 45 years old, has had a tumultuous offseason, retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. In the midst of August’s training camp, Brady took an 11-day leave of absence to “deal with personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

Last week, Brady said: “As you get older, life changes quite a bit. There’s different responsibilities that take form in your life. There’s different perspectives you gain.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, speaking on his regularly scheduled ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday, said that he is “feeling more than things in the past for some reason” as he competes in his 23rd NFL season.

“I’m just really feeling intensely my emotions,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end –, and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made, it’s not like I have ten years left, I definitely don’t have that.

“All these, I’m just never going to take for granted. The only time it really slapped me in the face to say: ‘Don’t take this for granted’ was when I got injured with my knee. And after that, I came back and said: ‘Winning’s great. I love winning, and I hated losing, and I still do, but even if you lose and you walk off the field healthy, there’s something to be gained from it.’ The part is, if you get injured, and you can’t be there with your team, that’s really where it gets mentally challenging and emotionally challenging.”

Although Brady said that there is a “simplicity to life when you’re in the football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” he explained waking up on Monday morning the day after a win with bruises and cuts on his arm. “Holy s**t, there were a few hits,” he said.

“And you go: ‘OK, how much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ And I obviously made the commitment for this year, and everything’s going to be continuously evaluated all these different aspects at play.”

Brady outlined how he now has “no margins of error” as a 45-year-old quarterback compared to those 20 years his junior in terms of his physical preparation and recovery.

When asked by Gray about why he would consider retiring if he is still performing at a high level, Brady noted the impact of age on his priorities.

“When I was 25, there was a simplicity of 25-year-old life,” Brady said.

“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations which are very important to you — namely children that are growing up and things that, I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals, and I’m not able to be at weddings.

“I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill, and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Erin Andrews Said About Tom Brady

Erin Andrews has been around a lot of professional athletes over the course of her career. Few, if any, have smelled better than Tom Brady. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter admitted that Brady smells phenomenal, to to the point that her husband, Jarret Stoll, even made a comment about it.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Reveals Tom Brady Always Snubbed Him

Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn't seem to be much of a Tom Brady fan. For the second time this week, the recently retired quarterback insisted that he, and not Derek Carr, is "that motherf----r" Brady said a team stuck with over him during a 2021 appearance on The Shop. Along with making...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick Compared 1 Steelers Player To Rob Gronkowski

Ahead of this week's matchup between the Patriots and Steelers, Bill Belichick gave an interesting player comparison for Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool. The New England head coach compared Claypool's skill set to that of his former superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski. "He's big, fast, with good hands. He has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Running Back Rips Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been lacking for critics. But the newest voice taking him to task is a former star running back. Appearing on FOX Sports' SPEAK, former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy declared that "It's over" for Belichick in New England and that he will never win consistently again. McCoy said that the Patriots have looked "so regular" since Brady left after the 2019 season and that the Patriots are overspending on defense to make up for it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
extratv

Gisele Bündchen Talks Tom Brady’s NFL Career: ‘He Needs to Follow His Joy’

Model Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her marriage to NFL star Tom Brady in Elle’s October 2022 issue. The interview took place weeks ago, before Tom made headlines when he took a break from training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to focus on his personal life. Elle says Gisele declined to comment when they followed up with her in September.
NFL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy