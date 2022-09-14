Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Flint awarded $1 million to fight blight, in hopes to resolve illegal dumping issue
FLINT, Mich. — A $1 million grant from the State of Michigan was awarded to Flint to clean up blight. The grant money is used for equipment and hiring contractors to demolish and clean up abandoned properties. The abandoned properties have also created an issue of illegal dumping. The...
nbc25news.com
Acting executive director to Cannabis Regulatory Agency was appointed Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Brian Hanna as acting executive director for the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) Thursday. Effective September 19, Hanna will be acting executive director of the CRA while the state conducts a nationwide search to select a permanent executive director. I am excited to...
nbc25news.com
Tudor Dixon gets endorsement from 22 county sheriffs
LANSING, Mich - Republican candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon announced on Wednesday she has received the endorsement of 22 Michigan County Sheriffs. Among the 22 Sheriffs are the following from Mid-Michigan:. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel. Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main. Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morse. Gladwin County Sheriff...
nbc25news.com
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Michiganders to receive extra help with groceries this September
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in September. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million...
nbc25news.com
MSP looking for three runaways from Alpena County
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating three teenagers who allegedly ran away from their homes together this week. Authorities say on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, just after 4:00 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a residence in Alpena County for a report of 13-year-old Marissa Kollien running away from home on Tuesday afternoon.
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
nbc25news.com
PHOTOS: North American International Auto Show 2022 in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit is full of car enthusiasts and engineers for the North American International Auto Show. You can see photos in the gallery above. The President also made an appearance. Anchor Mike Woolfolk was at the show and has a breakdown of the action, and what you can...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc25news.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
nbc25news.com
Jury finds Flint man guilty for armed robbery and carjacking
FLINT, Mich. — Jury convicts a Flint man on Friday of armed robbery and carjacking. Delon Deon Thomas, 32, contacted the victim on a dating website and met in Saginaw where the victim lives. Thomas had the victim drive them into an abandoned home where he claimed was his home.
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc Community School administration addresses alleged offensive messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community School addresses an issue involving alleged offensive messages sent between student-athletes. The administration's office said the messages are unacceptable, regardless of the content is an effort at "humor" amongst a group of friends. They also mention they cannot disclose specific disciplinary actions taken by the school.
nbc25news.com
Police investigated possible shooting threat at Clio school district
CLIO, Mich. - Police investigated a possible shooting threat against Carter Middle School in Clio. Police have determined that the threat was actually direct toward a school in Warren with the same name. See the letter released by Clio's Police Chief below:. On today’s date at approximately 7:58 AM, Clio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Oxford School Board President resigns
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
nbc25news.com
Oxford man dies in Huron County crash
The Huron County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash. Sheriff Kelly Hanson says it happened Thursday September 15, 2022 around 1:39 pm at M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township. Deputies and witnesses say a Dodge Caravan on M-19 ran a stop sign and turned into a Chevy pickup...
nbc25news.com
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
nbc25news.com
FTW Week 4 Highlights and Scores
DAVISON, Mich. - Here are all the highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season, including big wins for Davison, Goodrich, Lapeer and Beecher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Flint Jaguars game abruptly cancelled due to multiple fights
FLINT, Mich. — The Flight Jaguars game was canceled after a disturbance occurred Friday night. Mid-Michigan NOW's sports director, Sam Ali, was at the scene and updated the events on Twitter. Beecher High School was playing against the Flint Jaguars Friday night and the score at halftime was 32-14....
nbc25news.com
10 Grand Blanc football players suspended following investigation
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — 10 players from Grand Blanc High School (GBHS) are disciplined after alleged offensive messages were addressed Thursday. There was a group chat involving over 20 Grand Blanc students. The content of the messages varied over time but included racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes, memes and other inappropriate material.
Comments / 0