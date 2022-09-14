ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Related
Variety

After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
CBS News

How to stream 'Thursday Night Football'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2022 NFL season has officially begun, and "Thursday Night Football" has a new streaming home this year. Keep reading...
NFL
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Popular Streaming Services from Just $1.99, With Latest Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to Showtime for just $3.99 a month and a subscription to PBS Masterpiece for just $1.99 a month. That’s one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen online. The Showtime streaming deal is only available through...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine

So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NFL
PC Magazine

YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

How to Get Disney+ on your TV

Watching Disney+ on your TV has never been easier. How to watch the streaming service on different devices. Disney+ is compatible with most devices, including smart TVs, making it easy for fans of all of Disney's brands to tune in to their favorite shows and movies. If you don't have...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut

Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TechRadar

iOS 16 finally brings two features to Photos that I've been asking for

With iOS 16 available to users with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, there are plenty of smaller features that users are already discovering. One particular such feature for me is found in the Photos app. There are moments when we're taking so many images at once with our iPhone cameras that we forget to delete the duplicates, and they eventually build up.
CELL PHONES

