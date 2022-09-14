Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
Everyone had the same complaint about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon
“Thursday Night Football” is streaming exclusively on Amazon this season (the local markets of the teams involved in the game will also carry the game), which is a landmark change for the NFL. The league has never had a TV offering available exclusively on streaming until now. Amazon hired...
Amazon 'Thursday Night Football' reviews: This is going to take some getting used to
After years of preparations, the NFL crossed a digital rubicon on Thursday with its first "Thursday Night Football" game streamed on Amazon Prime, the first time a game has been carried exclusively by a streaming service. That potentially industry-changing move was bound to come with some growing pains and critics,...
After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch
There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
How to stream 'Thursday Night Football'
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2022 NFL season has officially begun, and "Thursday Night Football" has a new streaming home this year. Keep reading...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts to First TNF Game on Amazon Prime Video
Fans must have an Amazon Prime subscription to access the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Thursday night.
RS Recommends: Get Popular Streaming Services from Just $1.99, With Latest Prime Video Deal
Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to Showtime for just $3.99 a month and a subscription to PBS Masterpiece for just $1.99 a month. That’s one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen online. The Showtime streaming deal is only available through...
Amazon’s Advertising Blitz Ahead Of First ‘Thursday Night Football’
If consumers don’t know “Thursday Night Football” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video tonight, it won’t be from lack of trying. Amazon is leveraging its power as the country’s No. 1 ecommerce site with an advertising and marketing blitz for tonight’s stream of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Digital Trends
Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine
So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once
YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15
Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.
Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut had a few technical problems
Viewers had some technical complaints about the streaming service's first game, but the broadcast went smooth overall.
TVGuide.com
How to Get Disney+ on your TV
Watching Disney+ on your TV has never been easier. How to watch the streaming service on different devices. Disney+ is compatible with most devices, including smart TVs, making it easy for fans of all of Disney's brands to tune in to their favorite shows and movies. If you don't have...
Amazon Prime Video Taps DraftKings as Thursday Night Football Sponsor
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has named sports betting app DraftKings as its official sponsor for the NFL "Thursday Night Football" livestream and the "TNF Predictions" pregame show.
Urgent warning for anyone sending iMessage texts on iPhone after new update rolled out this week
An urgent warning has been issued for anyone sending iMessages on iPhone after a new update rolled out on Monday. The iPhone software update IOS 16 issued this week allows users to delete a sent text within two minutes, and edit one within 15 minutes. The feature is meant to...
3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut
Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
iOS 16 finally brings two features to Photos that I've been asking for
With iOS 16 available to users with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, there are plenty of smaller features that users are already discovering. One particular such feature for me is found in the Photos app. There are moments when we're taking so many images at once with our iPhone cameras that we forget to delete the duplicates, and they eventually build up.
Comments / 0