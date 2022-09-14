Read full article on original website
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
A 1-MW vertical axis wind turbine could change offshore windfarms forever
Its manufacturer promises the turbine is competitive from the word go.
A startup will build the world's first artificial-gravity space stations
Vast, a California-based startup, has revealed that the company will develop artificial-gravity space stations to enhance human productivity in space. With a team of exceptional engineers, industry experts,k and an aerospace engineer and former vice president at SpaceX, Hans Koenigsmann, the company aims to create a setting where people can live as well as work in space.
Freethink
1.7 billion years ago, Earth had a natural nuclear reactor
If you were hunting for alien intelligence, looking for a surefire signature from across the Universe of their activity, you’d have a few options. You could look for an intelligent radio broadcast, like the type humans began emitting in the 20th century. You could look for examples of planet-wide modifications, like human civilization displays when you view Earth at a high-enough resolution. You could look for artificial illumination at night, like our cities, towns, and fisheries display, visible from space.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Phys.org
A quantum pump without a crank
Pumps, in a nutshell, are devices that use cyclic motion to attain the steady transport of some cargo. In a bicycle pump, the repeated up and down strokes of a piston create air flow. In a Archimedean screw pump, water is transferred between reservoirs by turning a crank. Related concepts have been explored as well in quantum systems, in particular for transporting electrons one by one through solid-state materials, thereby generating a quantized current.
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Scientists Create Remote-Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches
Researchers have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanical devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality. An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) reported the results today (September 5, 2022) in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics.
Ars Technica
Tiny robots made of “galinstan” can run faster than a (scaled down) cheetah
Scientists at Johannes Kepler University (JKU) have created steerable soft robots that are capable of running, swimming, and jumping at high speeds. During testing, the robots achieved a speed of 70 BL/s (body lengths per second). These results are striking because even a cheetah (the fastest land animal on Earth) can only run up to 23 BL/s. But don’t expect absolute speed records, as the robots have millimeter-scale bodies—although these tiny machines are probably the fastest soft robots on the planet.
Scientists Quantum Entangled Atomic Clocks Six Feet Apart to Probe Fabric of Reality
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists used quantumly entangled two optical atomic clocks at a distance of two meters, reports a new study. The achievement opens the door to probing fundamental reality on a deep level. It’s hard to be precise, especially...
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
inputmag.com
Coffee geniuses use lasers to make cold brew in three minutes
The latest breakthrough in food tech is in: you can now make cold brew with lasers. The future is now, baby, and I’m happy to be here. Researchers from the technical chemistry department at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany have figured out how to brew cold brew in a record three minutes, as opposed to the typical 12 to 24 hours of steeping coffee grounds.
New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs
The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.
International Business Times
'Mystery Solved': Solar Orbiter Sheds Light On Sun's Magnetic Field Phenomenon
What is it that causes the Sun's magnetic field to suddenly switch? The mystery has been around for many years, but now, the Solar Orbiter may have just solved it. The phenomenon, called magnetic switchbacks or solar switchbacks, is when there are "sudden and large deflections of the solar wind's magnetic field," the European Space Agency (ESA) noted in a news release. In other words, these are sudden reversals of the Sun's magnetic field, and they can last for a few seconds to a few hours before switching back to the normal direction.
solarpowerworldonline.com
PVMet releases new microclimate monitoring solutions to maximize solar production
PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems announced it is making advancements in expanding access to microclimate monitoring optimization by helping to improve solar energy operational efficiency and results. PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems’ suite of solutions specialize in fitting every budget and project, while also helping to optimize microclimate optimization and ensure there are affordable and reliable weather sensor tools for solar projects of all sizes.
