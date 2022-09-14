ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Top-Rated Food Container Brand Is Having a Huge Secret Sale Right Now — Just in Time For the School Year

Now that nearly all schools are back in session, you most likely need to stock up on some new, transportable containers that will keep your kids’ lunches fresh and secure. When looking for new lunch gear, it’s important to search for ones that are durable, spill-proof, and easy to wash. That’s where LocknLock from QVC comes in, and right now, you can save since there is a secret sale happening now.
All-Clad Just Created a Game-Changing Pot That’s About to Make Weeknight Dinners a Whole Lot Easier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s be frank: When it comes to making weeknight dinners, nobody has time for tons of steps and a sink-load of dishes. Life is hard enough without that pile of dirty, time-consuming pots and pans awaiting a good scrubba-dub-dub. That’s why we’ve worked hard to seek out some awesome dish-duty-helpers, including sponges, brushes, and dish racks that’ll undeniably ease some cleanup strife. However, it wasn’t until this week that our dream product finally hit the virtual shelves. We’re talking about a kitchen essential that eliminates almost all the dish-making from the get-go.
The Brand Behind the Always Pan Just Launched a Chic New Food Storage Collection (and It’s Definitely Going to Sell Out!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a handful of DTC brands that have truly revolutionized the cookware landscape over the past few years, and Our Place reigns high at the top of the list. I’m talking about the groundbreaking brand that brought to market the Always Pan (which does the job of a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest) as well as its snazzy companion piece, the Perfect Pot. Our Place excels at bringing restaurant-quality craftsmanship to home cookware, making it easier for non-professional chefs to enjoy their time in the kitchen and produce stellar results. Not only do they do their jobs like champs, they also come in a curated selection of sumptuous hues that double as kitchen decor.
14 best glass coffee cups you can buy in 2022

FORGET about boring old mugs; if you’re looking for a new set of coffee cups, why not pick glass?. There are some seriously stylish designs to suit every type of coffee drinker, whether your go-to caffeine kick is an espresso or a latte — and we've picked out the best glass coffee cups you can buy now.
Habitat’s Le Creuset-inspired cast iron cookware is nine times cheaper, and here’s how to buy it

Le Creuset produces some of the most coveted kitchenware. So much so, retailers frequently try to recreate the brand’s bestselling designs (case in point: Aldi’s collection of cast-iron dishes) to lure customers. Now, there’s another brand that’s jumping on the bandwagon: Habitat. In time for stewing season, the homeware brand has slashed the price of its excellent Le Creuset-inspired cookware. As you’d expect, the prices are far more pocket-friendly than the classic cookware brand’s designs. The 4l shallow dish (£29.97, Habitat.co.uk) comes in a similar orange colour to the one Le Creuset produces. While those looking to make hearty dishes...
Our Place Launches A Mini Version of the Cast Iron Always Pan: Shop the New Cookware Before It Sells Out

Earlier this year, the internet's favorite cookware essential got a major revamp with Our Place's best-selling Always Pan released in a limited-edition version using enameled cast-iron. The Cast Iron Always Pan now comes in a convenient, mini version for small kitchen tasks even in the tiniest of spaces. At just $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is designed for single-serve dinners, desserts, and more.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
KitchenAid and Magnolia Just Launched a Collection Together at Target—and We Want Everything

KitchenAid has been an all-time favorite for casual home cooks and professional chefs for decades. Whether you're baking a loaf of bread from scratch as a form of self care or whipping up an entire spread for a dinner party, KitchenAid products help you get you great results every time. And now there's a new collection of stunning kitchen tools from the brand available at Target in emerald green, the top trending color of 2022, starting at $99.
This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
