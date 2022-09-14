Read full article on original website
This Top-Rated Food Container Brand Is Having a Huge Secret Sale Right Now — Just in Time For the School Year
Now that nearly all schools are back in session, you most likely need to stock up on some new, transportable containers that will keep your kids’ lunches fresh and secure. When looking for new lunch gear, it’s important to search for ones that are durable, spill-proof, and easy to wash. That’s where LocknLock from QVC comes in, and right now, you can save since there is a secret sale happening now.
All-Clad Just Created a Game-Changing Pot That’s About to Make Weeknight Dinners a Whole Lot Easier
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s be frank: When it comes to making weeknight dinners, nobody has time for tons of steps and a sink-load of dishes. Life is hard enough without that pile of dirty, time-consuming pots and pans awaiting a good scrubba-dub-dub. That’s why we’ve worked hard to seek out some awesome dish-duty-helpers, including sponges, brushes, and dish racks that’ll undeniably ease some cleanup strife. However, it wasn’t until this week that our dream product finally hit the virtual shelves. We’re talking about a kitchen essential that eliminates almost all the dish-making from the get-go.
My Favorite Pantry Staple That’s Half the Price at Whole Foods
One of my favorite “splurge” grocery items is fancy pasta. The quirky shapes and toothsome quality of the bags that cost a few dollars more than the typical boxes make an otherwise basic dinner a little weeknight treat. Fregola is one of those specialty pastas I adore. My...
Food & Wine
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
Think about the last time you bought a set of sheet pans. If it's been a minute, then you'll want to pick up this set of top-rated nonstick trays while they're just $13 at Amazon. The Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheets have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam's ClubMore: This...
The Brand Behind the Always Pan Just Launched a Chic New Food Storage Collection (and It’s Definitely Going to Sell Out!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a handful of DTC brands that have truly revolutionized the cookware landscape over the past few years, and Our Place reigns high at the top of the list. I’m talking about the groundbreaking brand that brought to market the Always Pan (which does the job of a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest) as well as its snazzy companion piece, the Perfect Pot. Our Place excels at bringing restaurant-quality craftsmanship to home cookware, making it easier for non-professional chefs to enjoy their time in the kitchen and produce stellar results. Not only do they do their jobs like champs, they also come in a curated selection of sumptuous hues that double as kitchen decor.
Food & Wine
Shoppers Say These Large Storage Containers Keep a Whole Box of Cereal Fresh for Weeks, and They're 53% Off
My pantry is always filled with large cereal boxes, but not in a neat way. They're half-ajar, with the plastic bags completely wide open. I tell myself it's for ease of access, but when I go to pour it, the cereal is totally stale and arguably inedible. I'm sure that...
I’m a wine expert – the reason bottles have an indent on the bottom & why some don’t
WOW the guests or hosts at your next dinner party by spilling your wine knowledge – or at least one interesting wine fact. According to experts, there's a purpose behind the indentations on wine bottles, and a reason they aren't universal. The team at Reader's Digest explained what the...
14 best glass coffee cups you can buy in 2022
FORGET about boring old mugs; if you’re looking for a new set of coffee cups, why not pick glass?. There are some seriously stylish designs to suit every type of coffee drinker, whether your go-to caffeine kick is an espresso or a latte — and we've picked out the best glass coffee cups you can buy now.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
Habitat’s Le Creuset-inspired cast iron cookware is nine times cheaper, and here’s how to buy it
Le Creuset produces some of the most coveted kitchenware. So much so, retailers frequently try to recreate the brand’s bestselling designs (case in point: Aldi’s collection of cast-iron dishes) to lure customers. Now, there’s another brand that’s jumping on the bandwagon: Habitat. In time for stewing season, the homeware brand has slashed the price of its excellent Le Creuset-inspired cookware. As you’d expect, the prices are far more pocket-friendly than the classic cookware brand’s designs. The 4l shallow dish (£29.97, Habitat.co.uk) comes in a similar orange colour to the one Le Creuset produces. While those looking to make hearty dishes...
College Students, Tell Us Your Favorite Dorm Room Recipes That You Can Actually Make In Your Dorm
You gotta get creative when you can't cook with an open flame.
ETOnline.com
Our Place Launches A Mini Version of the Cast Iron Always Pan: Shop the New Cookware Before It Sells Out
Earlier this year, the internet's favorite cookware essential got a major revamp with Our Place's best-selling Always Pan released in a limited-edition version using enameled cast-iron. The Cast Iron Always Pan now comes in a convenient, mini version for small kitchen tasks even in the tiniest of spaces. At just $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is designed for single-serve dinners, desserts, and more.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts
Cleaning ovens, stovetops and vent hoods are dirty jobs, but regularly cleaning and maintaining a range is critical to keeping your home safe and your food tasting great.
Dishwasher tablet hacks: 16 money-saving ways to clean with dish tabs
Gone OTT in the cleaning aisle? You need these dishwasher tablet hacks. We're all familiar with the mighty power that these teeny tabs have when cleaning our crockery and cutlery, but did you know that they can be used elsewhere?. It's easy to be sucked in by a promotional offer,...
BHG
KitchenAid and Magnolia Just Launched a Collection Together at Target—and We Want Everything
KitchenAid has been an all-time favorite for casual home cooks and professional chefs for decades. Whether you're baking a loaf of bread from scratch as a form of self care or whipping up an entire spread for a dinner party, KitchenAid products help you get you great results every time. And now there's a new collection of stunning kitchen tools from the brand available at Target in emerald green, the top trending color of 2022, starting at $99.
This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
Food & Wine
Snag This Portable Crockpot That Keeps Lunches as 'Hot as Lava' While It's on Sale
For those who crave comforting dishes like curries, soup, and casseroles as a midday meal, Amazon shoppers have found a smart upgrade. The Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer has won over thousands of fans thanks to its ability to warm up food on the go, and it's up to 23% off ahead of fall.
