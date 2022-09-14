Jones Road’s What The Foundation is finally coming to the UK, and we got a first look

Beauty buffs around the world will remember the media storm that surrounded Jones Road’s What The Foundation. You may also remember the feeling at finding out the brand was only stocked on the US website, meaning long shipping times, a £9.29 delivery cost and potential import duties if you threw caution to the wind and bought up most of the brand – hey big spender.

But, no longer do we have to live vicariously through our friends across the pond, watching the TikTok drama unfold over this funkily named foundation , while we sit on the sidelines, thanks to shipping.

In an exciting announcement, Jones Road will be available in the UK from 4 October, meaning the heavily debated What The Foundation will be ours to try once and for all. And, in true IndyBest fashion, we got our hands on it early to weigh in on the controversial creamy-based product and share with you everything you need to know.

For those who can’t quite remember the drama that surrounded this foundation or weren’t as engrossed in it as our beauty editors, here’s a short summary of why this foundation is in the hot seat. Owned by make-up artist extraordinaire Bobbi Brown, ex-owner of the namesake bestselling beauty brand, Jones Road was the make-up mogul’s first solo venture since 2016. Focusing on ‘clean beauty’, simple ingredients and a ‘no make-up make-up’ look, the ever-growing line-up of products focuses on pared-back basics that anyone and everyone can use, regardless of age, gender and make-up prowess.

While we’ve already reviewed almost everything in the range , including the famous face pencils, miracle balm and shimmer oil, What The Foundation was the product dividing all of us that are mad for make-up. Make-up artist and content creator Meredith Duxbury wasn’t keen on the formula – you may remember the hotly-debated video of her controversially almost bathing her face in the product, while Bobbi’s instructions are that less is more. However, other make-up artists on social media held the product in high regard, and we’re now joining the ‘love it’ category. Keep reading below to find out why.

How we tested

Bobbi Brown recommends applying this foundation with either a brush, such as the skin brush (£32, Jonesroadbeauty.com ) or just your fingers. We tried both but ended up preferring the brush, for a slightly less messy morning routine.

Although having watched influencers coat their face in the foundation (using almost a full pot at a time), we again went by Bobbi’s instructions in that less is more, applying just a pea-sized amount across the face and down the neck. Consistency, feel, scent and the final result were all on our rating sheet to test, and this is what we thought of it below.

Jones Road What the Foundation

Formula

Final look

The result

The verdict: Jones Road What The Foundation