Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home
Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white." "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
All-Clad Just Created a Game-Changing Pot That’s About to Make Weeknight Dinners a Whole Lot Easier
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s be frank: When it comes to making weeknight dinners, nobody has time for tons of steps and a sink-load of dishes. Life is hard enough without that pile of dirty, time-consuming pots and pans awaiting a good scrubba-dub-dub. That’s why we’ve worked hard to seek out some awesome dish-duty-helpers, including sponges, brushes, and dish racks that’ll undeniably ease some cleanup strife. However, it wasn’t until this week that our dream product finally hit the virtual shelves. We’re talking about a kitchen essential that eliminates almost all the dish-making from the get-go.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Looking for the Perfect Baked Treat? The Color of Your Baking Pan Matters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve ever wondered why your baked goods come out looking different even when you use the same brand of bakeware, TikTok star Benjamin the Baker‘s recent TikTok post may give you the answer you’re looking for. Taking to his account, which boasts more than 700,000 followers, to reveal a few tips for choosing baking pans, followers and commenters were surprised by the little known facts that seemed to have been … well, not-so-known.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
What Are Shaker-Style Cabinets
If you are a fan of cooking shows or home makeover series, then you've probably seen a fair amount of shaker-style cabinets. But, just what are they?
BHG
Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility
As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
The Easiest Way to Unravel a Roll of Aluminum Foil with a Ragged Edge
Every once in a while, a common household problem will have me feeling like the “before” clip of an infomercial: “DOES THIS EVER HAPPEN TO YOU?” an omniscient narrator voice booms from the heavens as I fumble through the task at hand. Yes, disembodied voice, it...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Preschool Paper Plate Red Barn Craft Perfect for Fall
This super cute and easy red barn craft for kids uses one of our favorite craft supplies, paper plates! Kids can transform a plain paper plate into a red barn full of autumn fun. While kids of all ages will have fun with this craft it was designed with the younger kids in mind, preschool and Kindergarten.
KIDS・
domino
Material’s Best-Selling Knife Set Now Matches the Most Popular Kitchen Cabinet Color
Quality and aesthetics don’t often mingle in the world of high-performance knives—which is exactly what makes Material Kitchen’s collaboration with stylist Beverly Nguyen so newsworthy. The thoughtfully designed kitchenware brand’s latest knife set is not only crafted with its best-selling Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel blades (described by Domino home editor Lydia Geisel as “razor sharp”), but its matte-composite handles now come clad in a covetable sage colorway. It’s a soothing hue that, fittingly, happens to be an all-time favorite paint choice for kitchen cabinetry.
The Last Thing to Do with an Almost-Empty Bottle of Baby Powder Before You Recycle It
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A friend of mine sent me a quote the other day about being a “middle mom.” If you don’t know, a middle mom refers to a mother who is past the blur of babyhood days but not so far along that she doesn’t still get the occasional cuddle on the couch or hand-holding on the way into the grocery store.
6 Best Glass Greenhouses
Glass greenhouses add a classic, high-end look to your home, and their impressive light transmission provides the ideal environment for your plants. If you’re a dedicated gardener and want to protect your plants from excess heat, cold and pests, consider a glass greenhouse. These transparent structures use real glass, not polycarbonate, which adds a classic, romantic look to your garden.
Are Wall Sconces Coming Back In Style?
A stalwart in decorating for their function and form, wall sconces have always been a mainstay of interior design, and they continue to be appealing.
Meet the children of Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard
The Chouinards bypassed generational wealth in favor of tackling climate change. The elusive children are press-shy.
This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
These silicone baking mats have made us quit tinfoil for good. Here’s why you should get them too
Replace your aluminum foil and parchment paper with these reusable, dishwasher-safe silicone baking mats. We've used them for years and love them, here's why.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: This $70 DIY Cabinet Redo Effortlessly Blends Art Deco and Mid-Century Style
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
White Castle Just Launched a Line of Frozen Burger Bites, So You’ll Never Have to Wait in Line Again
Self-proclaimed as America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has been taking innovation to the next level since 1921. After launching their retail division in 1987 (which they also claim to be the first at), White Castle has not only dominated the fast-food realm, but also taken strides to be a staple in your local grocery store’s freezer section. So what could they possibly do next? Well, Castle Bites have just entered the chat.
Round Challah with Dukkah
There’s nothing quite like the warm, yeasty smell of challah on a Friday night. It’s like a scented signal to slow down and shake off the burdens of the week as my family prepares for Shabbat and the weekend ahead. I didn’t grow up making challah at home,...
Before and After: HGTV’s “Love It or List It” Turns Designer Hilary Farr from Star to Client
After years of redesigning the houses of others, HGTV star Hilary Farr decided to put her skills to the ultimate test. In the latest episode of “Love It or List It,” the designer opted to renovate her own recently purchased home. Along the way, she had to impress co-host David Visentin, who was skeptical of the cramped house and encouraged her to list it and buy a different property nearby.
Comments / 0