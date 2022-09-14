ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home

Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white."  "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

All-Clad Just Created a Game-Changing Pot That’s About to Make Weeknight Dinners a Whole Lot Easier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s be frank: When it comes to making weeknight dinners, nobody has time for tons of steps and a sink-load of dishes. Life is hard enough without that pile of dirty, time-consuming pots and pans awaiting a good scrubba-dub-dub. That’s why we’ve worked hard to seek out some awesome dish-duty-helpers, including sponges, brushes, and dish racks that’ll undeniably ease some cleanup strife. However, it wasn’t until this week that our dream product finally hit the virtual shelves. We’re talking about a kitchen essential that eliminates almost all the dish-making from the get-go.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Looking for the Perfect Baked Treat? The Color of Your Baking Pan Matters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve ever wondered why your baked goods come out looking different even when you use the same brand of bakeware, TikTok star Benjamin the Baker‘s recent TikTok post may give you the answer you’re looking for. Taking to his account, which boasts more than 700,000 followers, to reveal a few tips for choosing baking pans, followers and commenters were surprised by the little known facts that seemed to have been … well, not-so-known.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Design#Trio Of Knives
BHG

Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
HOME & GARDEN
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Preschool Paper Plate Red Barn Craft Perfect for Fall

This super cute and easy red barn craft for kids uses one of our favorite craft supplies, paper plates! Kids can transform a plain paper plate into a red barn full of autumn fun. While kids of all ages will have fun with this craft it was designed with the younger kids in mind, preschool and Kindergarten.
KIDS
domino

Material’s Best-Selling Knife Set Now Matches the Most Popular Kitchen Cabinet Color

Quality and aesthetics don’t often mingle in the world of high-performance knives—which is exactly what makes Material Kitchen’s collaboration with stylist Beverly Nguyen so newsworthy. The thoughtfully designed kitchenware brand’s latest knife set is not only crafted with its best-selling Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel blades (described by Domino home editor Lydia Geisel as “razor sharp”), but its matte-composite handles now come clad in a covetable sage colorway. It’s a soothing hue that, fittingly, happens to be an all-time favorite paint choice for kitchen cabinetry.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with an Almost-Empty Bottle of Baby Powder Before You Recycle It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A friend of mine sent me a quote the other day about being a “middle mom.” If you don’t know, a middle mom refers to a mother who is past the blur of babyhood days but not so far along that she doesn’t still get the occasional cuddle on the couch or hand-holding on the way into the grocery store.
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

6 Best Glass Greenhouses

Glass greenhouses add a classic, high-end look to your home, and their impressive light transmission provides the ideal environment for your plants. If you’re a dedicated gardener and want to protect your plants from excess heat, cold and pests, consider a glass greenhouse. These transparent structures use real glass, not polycarbonate, which adds a classic, romantic look to your garden.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

White Castle Just Launched a Line of Frozen Burger Bites, So You’ll Never Have to Wait in Line Again

Self-proclaimed as America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has been taking innovation to the next level since 1921. After launching their retail division in 1987 (which they also claim to be the first at), White Castle has not only dominated the fast-food realm, but also taken strides to be a staple in your local grocery store’s freezer section. So what could they possibly do next? Well, Castle Bites have just entered the chat.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Round Challah with Dukkah

There’s nothing quite like the warm, yeasty smell of challah on a Friday night. It’s like a scented signal to slow down and shake off the burdens of the week as my family prepares for Shabbat and the weekend ahead. I didn’t grow up making challah at home,...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Love It or List It” Turns Designer Hilary Farr from Star to Client

After years of redesigning the houses of others, HGTV star Hilary Farr decided to put her skills to the ultimate test. In the latest episode of “Love It or List It,” the designer opted to renovate her own recently purchased home. Along the way, she had to impress co-host David Visentin, who was skeptical of the cramped house and encouraged her to list it and buy a different property nearby.
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

