FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
What to know before you watch Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’The Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Janet Jackson Sells Longtime NYC Apartment for $8.8 Million
Singer Janet Jackson has found a buyer for her longtime Central Park West residence, reports The Wall Street Journal. The pop star purchased the unit in 1998 for $2.8 million and listed it last April for $8.995 million. The deluxe dwelling, which offers sweeping Central Park views, has now sold at $8.8 million, slightly below the asking price.
Billie Holiday’s NYC Townhouse Just Hit the Market for $14 Million
This New York City brownstone is the epitome of easy living. The former Upper West Side townhome of jazz legend Billie Holiday has just come onto the market and if you want to get your hands on the late singer’s historic digs, it’ll cost you close to $14 million. Listed with Douglas Elliman, the Renaissance Revival residence was recently renovated and received a few practical upgrades along the way. Although, it still maintains many of the original finishes from when it was built in the early 1900s. Holiday was said to have lived on the first floor during the last years of...
Shy 9/11 victim who was the only person with no photo on NYC tribute wall of 3,000 victims is finally pictured 21 years on, thanks to museum sleuth who tracked down Michigan year book picture from 1966
A 9/11 victim who was the only person not pictured on a tribute wall to all 3,000 victims has finally been memorialized with a photograph. Albert Ogletree's photograph was tracked down in an old high school year book in Michigan and added to the wall of victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City ahead of Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attack.
Richard Gere Sold His New York Estate for 16 Times His Purchase Price Thanks to ‘Glee’ Creator Ryan Murphy
Westchester County offers several benefits to celebrities, like Richard Gere and Ryan Murphy, who seek privacy in a beautiful, natural setting.
Daily Beast
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent...
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019; becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is about to hit the market for $250 million. If sold it would surpass the $238 million billionaire Ken Griffin paid in January 2019 for his condo at nearby 220 Central Park South. When it officially lists on September 19, it will become the most expensive home in the country right now,...
Inside Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio
Few celebrity couples exude as much star power as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Both have built musical legacies laden with number one hits and awards, and they have reputations for being trailblazers and icons. Together they are next to unstoppable. When the pair married in 2008, they combined their ambitions and turned their attention toward (among other things) investing in real estate. In the years since, they have owned and sold homes in New York City, Miami Beach, New Orleans, the Hamptons, and Los Angeles.
They Couldn’t Turn the A/C to 68 at Their Swanky Hamptons Rental. Now They’re Suing.
A Manhattan attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, arguing that their summer vacation was ruined when the owners of their $10,000 Hamptons rental prevented them from lowering the air conditioner by two degrees. The plaintiffs, Toby Cohen and Jonathan Neman, say...
NYC is the richest city on the planet with 59 billionaires and a staggering 345,600 millionaires: US captures half of the Top 10 list while longtime wealth leader London ranks fourth
New York has been named the wealthiest city on the planet, boasting 59 billionaires and 345,600 millionaires, including 737 people with a net worth of more than $100 million. That's according to a new report ranking the 20 richest cities in the world from consultancy Henley & Partners, which advises the ultra-wealthy on citizenship and residency issues.
Refinery29
Money Diary: A Tech Consultant In London On 60.5k
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 25-year-old tech consultant, working...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full discussion with Dan Greenhaus, Anastasia Amoroso and Peter Cecchini
Dan Greenhaus, Solus Alternative Asset Management, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss the markets and whether the Fed will go too far, too fast when it comes to raising interest rates. With Anastasia Amoroso of iCapital and Peter Cecchini of Axonic Capital.
Works at MoMA from Former President William Paley’s Collection Likely To Sell at Auction for Over $70 M.
A foundation set up by media mogul and CBS founder William Paley will sell a trove of artworks at Sotheby’s that have long been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The groups of works, which include paintings and sculptures by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Auguste Rodin are expected to fetch a collective $70 million at auctions in New York and London this fall. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced plans by Paley’s namesake foundation to sell off 29 of the some 80 artworks that have been in the MoMA’s care since Paley’s death in...
