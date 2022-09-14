Read full article on original website
Related
EKU Sports
Mayer, Stahlbrand Earn Runners-Up In The Men’s Doubles Tournament At The Universal Tennis College Circuit
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Moritz Mayer and Kristoffer Stahlbrand earned runners-up in the men's doubles tournament at the Universal Tennis College Circuit on Sunday. The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team played in their first match since 2018. J.Anurag Reddy and Zach White also represented the Colonels at the event. COLUMBUS,...
EKU Sports
Colonels Place 8th At Nittany Lion Invite
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – EKU women's golf wrapped up week two of the 2022-23 season finishing in 8th-place at the Nittany Lion Invitational hosted by Penn State. As a team, the Colonels turned in rounds of 300, 297, 307 for a total of 904 over the two-day event. Eastern Kentucky finished five strokes behind seventh place Butler and one-stroke above ninth place Navy. Host school Penn State grabs the trophy with a 16-stroke total (861) ahead of second place Kennesaw State (877).
EKU Sports
Fitzgerald, Lemery Push EKU Over Central Arkansas
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Colonels early offensive pressure was too much for Central Arkansas to overcome, leading EKU to a 3-2 conference win on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, the Colonels have now earned four points through two ASUN matches and move to 5-2-1...
EKU Sports
No. 19 Colonels Dominate Second Half To Earn 40-17 Win Over Charleston Southern
RICHMOND, Ky. – After the two nail-biting road games against FBS opponents, the EKU football team closed out its home opener in style. The No. 19-ranked Colonels scored 24 consecutive points in second half and pulled away for a 40-17 victory in front of 16,906 fans at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EKU Sports
Colonels Split Two Matches On First Day Of Jaguar Invitational
MOBILE, Ala. – — Eastern Kentucky split a pair of matches Friday at the Jaguar Invitational presented by Holiday Inn Express and hosted by the University of South Alabama. The Colonels beat Florida A&M 3-1 before falling to Mississippi 3-0. EKU beat Florida A&M by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-21. The Colonels (8-4) lost to Mississippi 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24. In the first set against Florida A&M, the Colonels used a 6-2 run to go from down one to in front by four.Carson Ledford had two kills during the run and EKU served up two aces. A kill from Sarah Mitchell and a FAMU attack error extended the lead to six, 20-14. AG Vandagriff's kill gave Eastern Kentucky set point, and a block from Katie McKune and Ledford finished off the eight-point win in set one.
EKU Sports
Gameday Information For Saturday vs. Charleston Southern
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU hosts its first home game of the 2022 football season as the Colonels host the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The weekend is highlighted by a day of full activities prior and during...
Comments / 0