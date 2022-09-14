Read full article on original website
‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Hiawatha CC runners have good showing at home meet
Hiawatha cross country runners faired well at their meet Thursday as the boys won the varsity race and several other runners earned medals. Hiawatha varsity boys: Camden Bachman 2nd, Felix McCartney 3rd, Jordan Hodge 7th, Riley Gibbs 12th, David Keo 17th, Aden Geisendorf 19th and Camden Thonen 36th.
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
Topeka police arrest man armed with ‘samurai-styled knife’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after brandishing a “samurai-style knife” and a brick. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 23rd and southeast Minnesota for carrying an open […]
Tennessee fugitives on the run since 2019 captured in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two fugitives wanted out of Tennessee were found and captured by the Topeka Police Department Tuesday. According to the TPD, officers received information regarding the two fugitives on Sept 13. They were notified that the pair would be traveling in a maroon Chevrolet truck with South Dakota plates. At noon Tuesday, officers […]
9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after police say he threatened an officer with a sword-like weapon and a brick. According to Topeka Police Department Sergeant Scurlock, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 24th and SE Minnesota for having an open container.
58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
Amazon scam twist, sheriff warns residents
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A new twist on a recent scam is surfacing in Brown County and Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents again, don’t be afraid to hang up. Sheriff Merchant warns the new twist includes calling people and telling them, if they hang up, Amazon will charge them $200 and Mastercard will charge […]
Maryville man injured after car strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Phillip R. McGary, 35, Maryville, was northbound on Interstate 29 three miles south of St. Joseph. The car traveled off the road and struck the guardrail.
