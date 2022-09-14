ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four weeks. That means backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be seeing plenty of action over the next month or so. While starting a backup quarterback isn't ideal, the Cowboys have made it clear they have faith in Rush.
DALLAS, TX
Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton

The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
DALLAS, TX
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL
Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles

Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
LINCOLN, NE
