Liverpool To Sign Talented Brazilian Midfielder João Gomes in January Transfer Window
A popular Brazilian journalist is reporting today that Liverpool will be active in the January Transfer Window. Their target is a young Brazilian João Gomes currently a midfielder with Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Flamengo.
ESPN
Chelsea held to disappointing draw by FC Salzburg in Graham Potter's debut
Graham Potter got off to a disappointing start as Chelsea boss after FC Salzburg scored a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and leave the London side with just one point from their opening two Champions League matches. Raheem Sterling had looked set to...
MLS・
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
SkySports
Rafael Leao set for new AC Milan deal amid Chelsea and Man City interest - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Rafael Leao is set to put an end to talk of a January move to Chelsea or Manchester City by signing a new long-term deal with AC Milan. THE SUN. Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley were right to sack...
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney late 'bolter', Harry Maguire lucky to keep place
Gareth Southgate's final England squad before he names the players travelling to the World Cup is mixture of trademark loyalty and the chance for Brentford's Ivan Toney to become a late 'bolter' for Qatar. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, in particular, will be grateful for Southgate's faith after being marginalised...
Mikel Arteta has turned ‘remarkable’ Arsenal into title contenders, Thomas Frank claims
Thomas Frank believes Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into genuine Premier League title contenders this season.Brentford boss Frank insists Arteta’s Arsenal have already overtaken the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League stakes.The Bees’ Danish manager rates the Gunners as the English top-flight’s second-best outfit behind Manchester City – but still gives the Emirates Stadium side a chance of league glory this term.Brentford opened their maiden Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal last season, and the Bees host the Gunners in west London again this Sunday.But Frank admitted he considers this second-season...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
BBC
Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Beth Mead scores twice as Gunners begin WSL season with comfortable win
Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park. Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four. The Euro 2022 top scorer became...
SkySports
England Women 73-7 Wales Women: Helena Rowland scores hat-trick as Red Roses complete record 25th Test win in a row
England continued their World Cup preparations in landmark fashion as they beat Wales 73-7 at Ashton Gate. It was the Red Roses' 25th successive victory - a feat no Test nation, male or female, had previously accomplished. They are unbeaten since July 2019, and Sarah Hunter's team will open their...
Injury Updates On Aymeric Laporte And Kyle Walker For Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has given injury updates on two Manchester City players ahead of tomorrow's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Taylor calls for patience after summer of change at Manchester City Women
With many big names departing, the manager believes their younger replacements will need time to bed in
BBC
Guardiola warns of Wolves 'talent'
Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat posed by Saturday's opponents Wolves, saying they are in a false position in the early Premier League table. Wolves have one win and three draws from their opening four games and Guardiola believes tactical adjustments made by boss Bruno Lage this season only make them harder to play against.
BBC
Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Maya Le Tissier scores twice on debut
Defender Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading in their Women's Super League opener. Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton this summer and impressed in a centre-back role with two goals from corners. United captain Katie Zelem, making her 100th appearance, assisted both...
FOX Sports
Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win
GENEVA (AP) — It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win. Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Everton Women Season Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back
Everton will look to feed off the feelgood factor running through the nation regarding women’s football as it looks to banish last season’s disappointments with a positive 2022/23 campaign. The England Women’s march to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title over the summer has certainly made an impact in growing the game all the way down to the grassroots level, but the Blues will need to convert performances into results to fully capitalize on that.
UEFA・
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw
Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
FOX Sports
Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New...
MLS・
