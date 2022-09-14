ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Why did the state of Texas stop serving last meal requests?

The last meal is a customary ritual of providing a prisoner on death row a meal of anything they request to eat as their final meal before death. This has been a long tradition practiced in the USA as well as in other countries. However, this tradition of providing death row inmates with their requested last meals stopped in Texas in September 2011.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Italy, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Taco Throwdown

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — It's no secret Texas and tacos go hand in hand. C'mon, what's not to love about the portable and palatable, often foil-wrapped goodness? Perhaps the appeal of their popularity is the variety of fillings: beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetables. Not to mention the toppings..pico, guac, cheese, sour cream. Let's face it – salsas alone warrant their own food group.Yet, when it comes to tacos, whether it be hard or soft, many are quick to praise Austin as their pick for tastiest tacos in the Lone Star State. Not so fast!North Texas is not to be left behind; we're home to some big eats and big flavors. Now, CBS11 needs your help, North Texas! We want to know:  which taco stand, stands alone in the DFW metroplex? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote in CBS11's Ultimate Taco Throwdown! Top four popular taco spots, as rated by Yelp, are listed from the four major counties: Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton. Each week, the taco joints will go head-to-head, until one winner is chosen – by you!Here's how the taco spots breakdown: Which taco will be crowned the tastiest in town? Vote and find out!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Lobster Meat#State Fair Of Texas#Food Drink#The Big Tex Choice Awards#French
FMX 94.5

10 of the Richest People in Texas

When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.

TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy