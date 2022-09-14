Read full article on original website
Related
Why did the state of Texas stop serving last meal requests?
The last meal is a customary ritual of providing a prisoner on death row a meal of anything they request to eat as their final meal before death. This has been a long tradition practiced in the USA as well as in other countries. However, this tradition of providing death row inmates with their requested last meals stopped in Texas in September 2011.
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas tradition: Mum's the word during homecoming season here and the bigger the better!
HOUSTON — They're big. They're bright. They're extra and they are oh so Texas! The homecoming mum is a Lone Star State tradition that dates back decades. And since everything is bigger in Texas, the elaborate mums have blossomed into a multi-million dollar business. Depending on who you ask,...
North Texas Taco Throwdown
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — It's no secret Texas and tacos go hand in hand. C'mon, what's not to love about the portable and palatable, often foil-wrapped goodness? Perhaps the appeal of their popularity is the variety of fillings: beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetables. Not to mention the toppings..pico, guac, cheese, sour cream. Let's face it – salsas alone warrant their own food group.Yet, when it comes to tacos, whether it be hard or soft, many are quick to praise Austin as their pick for tastiest tacos in the Lone Star State. Not so fast!North Texas is not to be left behind; we're home to some big eats and big flavors. Now, CBS11 needs your help, North Texas! We want to know: which taco stand, stands alone in the DFW metroplex? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote in CBS11's Ultimate Taco Throwdown! Top four popular taco spots, as rated by Yelp, are listed from the four major counties: Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton. Each week, the taco joints will go head-to-head, until one winner is chosen – by you!Here's how the taco spots breakdown: Which taco will be crowned the tastiest in town? Vote and find out!
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
10 of the Richest People in Texas
When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
KVUE
Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.
TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Dallas home to 3 of the top 15 donut shops in Texas, report says
Do donuts make you go nuts? Are you itching to get your hands on a dozen glistening glazed or even some blueberry cake donuts? Well, what about cream-filled donuts?
3 Texas-founded restaurant chains among America’s favorite eats, report says
When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations.
Comments / 0