Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Jessica Simpson Shares Details Behind Her Fall Collection and Bold Campaign: 'Fashion Is Experimenting'
Jessica Simpson is bringing the bombshell this season. The new Jessica Simpson Collection for fall is a blend of bold colors and silhouettes with a bit of that California cool girl vibe that the star is known for. "I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in...
Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds
It looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will soon have a new addition to their family. The Gossip Girl star debuted her growing baby bump Thursday while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. While she and Reynolds haven't publicly confirmed the news, Lively could be seen grinning in a glittering sheer minidress and placing a hand below her belly in photos from the event.
Cara Delevingne Propels KARL LAGERFELD’s Signature Aesthetic into a New Age of Fashion
It’s no secret that Cara Delevingne’s bond with Karl Lagerfeld was abundant with creative energy, seeing the model become a compelling muse to the late designer through his career. Now, Delevingne collaborates with Lagerfeld’s namesake brand to honor the treasured friendship through a striking capsule collection. Combining...
Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.
Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn, Heads to 7th Grade in a Sweet, Colorful Outfit
“I’m so lucky,” the RHONY alum gushed while sharing a look at her daughter’s first-day-of-school ensemble. After a fun-filled summer consisting of amazing vacations, home-cooked meals, and plenty of beach days, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, recently kicked off a new school year in the cutest colorful ensemble.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event. RELATED: Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III...
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Carolina Herrera's new line 'The Secret Garden' unveiled at NY Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at Monday's New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand's modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades. Inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, "The Secret...
Kate Middleton Shows Off New Haircut And Color During Windsor Castle Visit—She Looks Incredible!
Kate Middleton stepped out last week to honor Queen Elizabeth II in a classic black dress and debuted a stunning lighter hair color. The Princess of Wales, 40, greeted mourners at Windsor Castle over the weekend along with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. While many marveled at the sight of the four royal figures together again (as rumors of a rift between the couples still simmer), others were more wowed by Middleton’s new ‘do.
One thing Stella Ishii and her team at 6397 have nailed down over the last couple of seasons is their elongated, oversized, nonchalant, tomboy-ish proportions. They have an eye for extending the body by subtly tapering their cut, and have perfected the art of a relaxed fit that just about skims the body, progressively hanging away from the shape while also creating a cocooning sense of protection.
Katie Holmes Looks Unrecognizable in a Sleek, Jedi-esque Ensemble
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In a sea of snatched baddies and grunge girlies, Katie Holmes is the one true queen of boho—as loyal to knit fringe and oversize silhouettes as a Kardashian to sponcon.
