shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds

It looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will soon have a new addition to their family. The Gossip Girl star debuted her growing baby bump Thursday while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. While she and Reynolds haven't publicly confirmed the news, Lively could be seen grinning in a glittering sheer minidress and placing a hand below her belly in photos from the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kate Middleton Shows Off New Haircut And Color During Windsor Castle Visit—She Looks Incredible!

Kate Middleton stepped out last week to honor Queen Elizabeth II in a classic black dress and debuted a stunning lighter hair color. The Princess of Wales, 40, greeted mourners at Windsor Castle over the weekend along with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. While many marveled at the sight of the four royal figures together again (as rumors of a rift between the couples still simmer), others were more wowed by Middleton’s new ‘do.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

One thing Stella Ishii and her team at 6397 have nailed down over the last couple of seasons is their elongated, oversized, nonchalant, tomboy-ish proportions. They have an eye for extending the body by subtly tapering their cut, and have perfected the art of a relaxed fit that just about skims the body, progressively hanging away from the shape while also creating a cocooning sense of protection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Katie Holmes Looks Unrecognizable in a Sleek, Jedi-esque Ensemble

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In a sea of snatched baddies and grunge girlies, Katie Holmes is the one true queen of boho—as loyal to knit fringe and oversize silhouettes as a Kardashian to sponcon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

