Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says

Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio predicts the Fed will hike interest rates to at least 4.5% - and warns a major recession is likely
Ray Dalio predicted the Fed would hike interest rates to at least 4.5% to curb stubborn inflation. The billionaire investor estimated the rate increases would spark a 20% decline in stock prices. Dalio warned the rate hikes would likely plunge the US economy into a major recession. Ray Dalio expects...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
A rollback in globlization and easy monetary policy will hit the stock market, said the former lead portfolio manager for George Soros' Quantum Fund.
Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month.
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
CNBC
European stocks close lower as global markets react badly to U.S. inflation data; Uniper down 18%
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.8%, with almost all sectors and all major bourses sliding into negative territory. Mining stocks led the losses, down 2.3%, while oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend, up 0.8%.
CNBC
No end in sight for Wall Street deals slump as JPMorgan says advisory revenue plunges 50%
Investment banking revenue at JPMorgan Chase is headed for a 45% to 50% decline in the third quarter from a year earlier, president and chief operating officer Daniel Pinto said Tuesday at a conference. JPMorgan can adjust its cost structure not only by cutting jobs, but also by reducing the...
CNBC
Cathie Wood's contrarian deflation call gets endorsements from Elon Musk, Jeffrey Gundlach
Cathie Wood, Wall Street's most vocal proponent of deflation, is getting a few high-profile supporters even as price pressures continued to surprise to the upside. Jeffrey Gundlach and Elon Musk recently joined Wood's camp in calling for a decline for prices, expressing worries that the Federal Reserve might go too far. The so-called bond king warned of deflation risk on Tuesday, urging investors to buy long-term Treasurys. Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO called falling commodity prices "neither subtle nor secret" and tweeted to his 100 million followers that "a major Fed rate hike risks deflation."
FOXBusiness
Nomura forecasts historic 100-basis-point Fed rate hike after hot inflation data
The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a historic, full percentage point interest rate hike when officials meet next week following the hotter-than-expected August inflation data, according to analysts at Nomura Holdings. "Materializing upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
The market's inflation expectations are dropping, Credit Suisse's Jonathan Golub said. The Fed might conclude its rate hikes in the spring, sparking a huge rally in stocks, he said. Golub made a bullish call on stocks, citing attractive valuations and reasonable borrowing costs. Inflation fears are receding, paving the way...
Business Insider
Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says it's time to get more bearish on US stocks, as the risk of deflation is much higher now
Jeff Gundlach said it's time to be more bearish on stocks and he sees the S&P 500 dropping 20%. The billionaire "Bond King" told CNBC he now views deflation as the key risk to the US economy. He advised investors to buy long-term Treasurys and said the Fed should slow...
Washington Examiner
Markets are once again shocked that inflation hasn't peaked and the Fed isn't pivoting
Contrary to White House claims that its war against inflation was won, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed that the inflation blew past Wall Street expectations. One of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation measures, the core consumer price index, doubled from July to August. As the dust settled over Wall Street, the BLS reported on Wednesday that the producer price index had a slight 0.1 percentage point decrease in the past month, in line with economist expectations, but that core PPI had a 0.2-point increase.
US stocks extend inflation-induced decline as investors mull Fed's next policy move
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, extending their inflation-induced decline that kicked off with Tuesday's plunge. Investors are now keenly focused on what the Fed will do with interest rates at next week's meeting of the FOMC. Jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week to 213,000, below economist estimates...
