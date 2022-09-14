ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says

By jsor@insider.com (Jennifer Sor)
 2 days ago
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Reuters

Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
CNBC

Cathie Wood's contrarian deflation call gets endorsements from Elon Musk, Jeffrey Gundlach

Cathie Wood, Wall Street's most vocal proponent of deflation, is getting a few high-profile supporters even as price pressures continued to surprise to the upside. Jeffrey Gundlach and Elon Musk recently joined Wood's camp in calling for a decline for prices, expressing worries that the Federal Reserve might go too far. The so-called bond king warned of deflation risk on Tuesday, urging investors to buy long-term Treasurys. Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO called falling commodity prices "neither subtle nor secret" and tweeted to his 100 million followers that "a major Fed rate hike risks deflation."
FOXBusiness

Nomura forecasts historic 100-basis-point Fed rate hike after hot inflation data

The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a historic, full percentage point interest rate hike when officials meet next week following the hotter-than-expected August inflation data, according to analysts at Nomura Holdings. "Materializing upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September...
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
Washington Examiner

Markets are once again shocked that inflation hasn't peaked and the Fed isn't pivoting

Contrary to White House claims that its war against inflation was won, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed that the inflation blew past Wall Street expectations. One of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation measures, the core consumer price index, doubled from July to August. As the dust settled over Wall Street, the BLS reported on Wednesday that the producer price index had a slight 0.1 percentage point decrease in the past month, in line with economist expectations, but that core PPI had a 0.2-point increase.
