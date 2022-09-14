ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

NYU buys $122 million Brooklyn building

NYU has purchased a 10-story downtown Brooklyn office building — previously owned by JPMorgan Chase — for $122 million, as reported by The Real Deal on Wednesday. The 3 MetroTech Center development, located next to buildings used by the Tandon School of Engineering, is the university’s latest addition to the Brooklyn campus following the opening of 370 Jay Street in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Astoria housing lottery, selling in a dicey market, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to get the details on an affordable housing lottery that launched in Astoria. There are 126 apartments available with rents starting at $2,350 a month for a studio. You can apply online via NYC Housing Connect through November 14th. Also of interest: Brick checks...
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops in August

New York City saw even fewer sellers slash their listing prices in August compared to previous months, according to RealtyHop's monthly report. Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the most cuts, with 104 drops compared to 142 when the area was number two on the list for July. For the first time in recent months, two outer-borough neighborhoods made the list of the areas with the most cuts: Forest Hills, Queens, saw the second-most cuts with 102 price drops and Riverdale, the Bronx, came in fifth with 81 cuts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Deadly fire in Queens

NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway. When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY

