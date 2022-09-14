Read full article on original website
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
Dispute Over 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights Leads to Accusations of Homophopia, Racism
A heated dispute has erupted between opposing sides of the 34th Avenue Open Street program in Jackson Heights — with the initiative’s co-founder saying he was the victim of homophobic slurs leveled at him by members of an opposition group. Jim Burke, a well-known LGBT activist and co-founder...
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
Washington Square News
NYU buys $122 million Brooklyn building
NYU has purchased a 10-story downtown Brooklyn office building — previously owned by JPMorgan Chase — for $122 million, as reported by The Real Deal on Wednesday. The 3 MetroTech Center development, located next to buildings used by the Tandon School of Engineering, is the university’s latest addition to the Brooklyn campus following the opening of 370 Jay Street in 2017.
Suspects Wanted for Mugging 6 Women, Including Two in Their 80s, in Western Queens: NYPD
Police are looking for at least two men who carried out a string of daylight muggings in western Queens by targeting women wearing necklaces – including two victims aged in their 80s. The alleged robberies took place during six different incidents — between Aug. 31 and Sept. 12 –...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
brickunderground.com
Astoria housing lottery, selling in a dicey market, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to get the details on an affordable housing lottery that launched in Astoria. There are 126 apartments available with rents starting at $2,350 a month for a studio. You can apply online via NYC Housing Connect through November 14th. Also of interest: Brick checks...
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
brickunderground.com
Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops in August
New York City saw even fewer sellers slash their listing prices in August compared to previous months, according to RealtyHop's monthly report. Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the most cuts, with 104 drops compared to 142 when the area was number two on the list for July. For the first time in recent months, two outer-borough neighborhoods made the list of the areas with the most cuts: Forest Hills, Queens, saw the second-most cuts with 102 price drops and Riverdale, the Bronx, came in fifth with 81 cuts.
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
MTA open stroller pilot program aims to make New York City buses more accessible
The new open stroller pilot program would allow parents and caregivers to keep their strollers open on MTA buses.
fox5ny.com
Deadly fire in Queens
NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway. When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real
Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
Western Queens Gazette
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
NBC New York
Whale Off Rockaway Beach Entertains NYPD Special Ops — and the Photos Are Pretty
NYPD Special Ops officers patrolling the waters off Queens' Rockaway Beach recently were treated to quite the spectacle. A whale flipped its tail as harbor members zipped by, and one of the NYPD members aboard took photos, according to a tweet from NYPD Special Ops on Tuesday. The species wasn't clear from the photos.
