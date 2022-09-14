Read full article on original website
KVAL
The Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay this weekend
COOS BAY, Ore. — It's the return of the Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay this Weekend. The Coos Bay Downtown Association says the hope is to bring back the fun and foot traffic to the downtown area. To Bay Area residents, the two-day festival is known as...
KVAL
North Bend Municipal Pool closure extended
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A November opening for the North Bend Municipal Pool is now delayed several months. North Bend Public Works director Ralph Dunham tells us the city has been chasing parts since April to make final fixes. The pool needs a new pump, boiler, and filter to...
KVAL
Marshfield to host North Bend for rivalry game
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday night, September 16, Marshfield High School hosts North Bend for their league opener. The longstanding rivalry brings out the whole community. Friday night football this week features the Marshfield High School Pirates versus the North Bend Bulldogs, and coaches on both sides of the ball say it's a rivalry dating back to the 1900's.
KVAL
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
KVAL
Coos County Sheriff candidates face off in forum
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With the announced retirement of its current sheriff, Coos County Sheriff's Office will choose a new leader in the November election. Wednesday, the candidates shared their stance on issues affecting the county. Candidates for Coos County Sheriff fielded questions during the Bay Area Chamber of...
KVAL
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
KVAL
12-year-old Winston boy on bike hit by car that amputates his leg
WINSTON, Ore. — A 12-year-old boy had his leg amputated when he was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Winston. The Winston Police Department says at around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, the 12-year-old was riding his bike to school heading west out of the Community Park at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign before entering the roadway.
KVAL
Spike strips stop driver who fled traffic stop, hit deputy with car in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver who was stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
