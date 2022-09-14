WINSTON, Ore. — A 12-year-old boy had his leg amputated when he was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Winston. The Winston Police Department says at around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, the 12-year-old was riding his bike to school heading west out of the Community Park at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign before entering the roadway.

WINSTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO