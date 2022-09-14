Martin Scorsese Remembers Jean-Luc Godard & Says His Films “Feel More Necessary & Alive Than Ever”

Read full article on original website
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cinematographer Disputes Drama During Filming: The “Most Harmonious Set I’ve Ever Been On”
The drama surrounding actor/director Olivia Wilde’s upcoming high-concept genre drama, “Don’t Worry Darling,” has reached something of a fever pitch in recent weeks, veering into tabloid-y/gossip territory. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the “Don’t Worry Darling” back story is complicated but essentially centers on Shia LaBeouf being replaced on the film with Styles (Wilde suggested he was fired, LaBeouf said he quit), and Pugh, upset about various issues surrounding the film, its production, its marketing and more. Exacerbating it all, a leaked video where Wilde seems to throw the actress under the bus in favor of convincing LaBeouf to stay on the picture. In short, it’s a mess, and if you read some of the more gossipy items in Puck News recently—suggesting that Wilde and Styles, who are romantically involved, would disappear from the set for long periods, annoying Pugh in the process—it all just becomes hyper melodrama. Pugh skipped the press conference recently for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and ducked out early after the screening, seemingly validating the claims of beef between her and Wilde.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
‘Dalíland’ Review: A Disappointingly Drab Biopic From Mary Harron Despite A Game Ben Kingsley [TIFF]
Mary Harron is too good a director to make a drab, conventional biopic, so it’s disappointing to report that with “Dalíland,” she’s done just that. It’s not a complete waste, and she manages to insert a handful of distinctive flourishes and memorable characters. But the picture never escapes the box it’s been placed in or transcends a key, fundamental error in its conception – and, likely, none of that will matter anyway since the primary focus of its coverage will, presumably, continue to be the fleeting presence of Ezra Miller. (More on that presently.)
‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’ Director Daniel Goldhaber On Channeling Political Restlessness In Genre Film [Interview]
Daniel Goldhaber announced “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” the film he made with Jordan Sjol, Ariala Barer, and Daniel Garber, on the morning of August 3rd, just out of nowhere, like Beyoncé dropping an album. It’s not only the spontaneity of the announcement that feels fitting, but the devil-does-care energy and urgency to it: not merely a “we did a thing,” but, like its assemblage of characters assemble in the film, a bomb waiting to go off.
The Year Of Best Picture Sequels…Maybe [Contender Countdown]
Over the past few months, there have been rumblings. At Cannes, one studio executive remarked that this Oscar season was going to be a “strange” one. In July, another industry executive described the quality of the fall festival offerings as “unusual” (and that wasn’t meant positively). Now, with three of the four major festivals almost completed, their warnings have been right on target. With just two films truly emerging as potential Best Picture nominees from this year’s fall fests, “The Fablemans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” this may be the Oscars the sequels, yes, the sequels take the reigns.
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke Funeral Dramedy Is Sam Shepard-Lite [TIFF]
Arriving at an isolated cabin late at night, Raymond (Ewan McGregor) hasn’t spoken to his half-brother Ray (Ethan Hawke) for many years. Slightly estranged but forever entwined due to their shared parentage, the brothers reconnect as they make an uneasy journey to their late father Harris’ funeral 100 miles away. “Raymond & Ray,” the latest from writer-director Rodrigo García (“Albert Nobbs”), plays a bit like Sam Shepard-lite but features yet another stellar performance from Hawke, who over the past decade has proven himself to be one of the great leading man character actors of his generation.
‘The Smack’: Casey Affleck & ‘1883’ Star Isabel May To Star In New Indie Heist Thriller
Isabel May may be a newcomer to Hollywood, but she’s enjoying breakout success on Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Now she’ll star alongside Casey Affleck in “The Smack,” an upcoming indie heist thriller from director David M. Rosenthal. READ MORE:...
‘Constantine’: Keanu Reeves Will Return For A Belated Sequel, Francis Lawrence Directing Again
The DC-related supernatural property “Constantine” has been in the air for the last two years. Whispers of a belated sequel with Keanu Reeves were bandied about at one point and then seemingly squashed in 2021 when Reeves was asked by reporters and said he “would love to” make a “Constantine” sequel, but the studios weren’t interested. Instead, Warner Bros. and HBO Max went ahead with a “Constantine” series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot productions that was supposed to kick off an interconnected world of supernatural DC projects like “Justice League Dark,” but none of those projects have yet come to fruition.
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations
There’s a lot of “Star Wars” to come before “The Acolyte” makes its Disney+ debut. But the more news that breaks about the upcoming show, the more exciting it sounds. Earlier this month, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who just won an Emmy for his role on that show, joined Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith on “The Acolyte” cast. And now, it looks like a couple of other actors have joined the ensemble.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Queen Of American Horror Remakes Naomi Watts Can’t Salvage A Forgettable Redo
If you’ve seen the original, there’s little point in watching “Goodnight Mommy,” out now on Prime Video. Yes, that 2014 film did not feature a performance by Naomi Watts as the mother who is tortured by her twin sons, but that’s about the only added bonus. This “Goodnight Mommy” Enligh-Language redo, from director Matt Sobel (“Take Me to the River”) and writer Kyle Warren, is strictly for those who haven’t experienced the chilling Austrian original from filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala and are also weary of subtitles. And if you should like this version, you would be cheating yourself by not seeing where it all came from. Worse, the 2022 redo is sanitized and family-friendly in comparison to the frightening horrors of the original.
‘Until Branches Bend’ Review: A Promising, But Ultimately Messy Paean To Sisterhood & Sustainable Living [TIFF]
“Until Branches Bend,” which plays in this year’s TIFF Spotlight section, is a promising but poorly executed debut from Canadian filmmaker Sophie Jarvis. While it tries to be a paean to peaches and sisterhood and sustainable living, and at times a cri de coeur against corporate greed, it is none of these things. Because it’s all of them messily at once, resulting in some passingly feel-good, though mostly half-baked, festival fare.
‘V/H/S99’ Trailer: Another Dose Of Gory Horror Anthology Nostalgia
Ready for another dose of gory nostalgia? The V/H/S franchise satisfies found footage fanatics with its latest entry, “V/H/S/99.” Set at the end of the ’90s, this new project captures a period full of fears (real and imagined) about a new millennium. The changing times also mean an entry playing by its own rules. “V/H/S/99” skips the series’ usual structure — opting instead to focus on one tape. What comes next can only be described as layers of horrific recordings blending with the unmistakable static of used VHS tapes.
‘Fairy Tale’: Paul Greengrass Will Adapt Stephen King’s Latest Bestseller
This news may shock no one, but Stephen King is the living author with the most film adaptations to his name. Hollywood and TV have adapted his work for decades, almost since he first broke out on bestseller lists in the mid-70s. So, no surprise that “Fairy Tale,” his latest bestseller, which only came out in hardcover earlier this month, will get a big-screen adaptation of its own.
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins The 2022 TIFF People’s Choice Award
The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival came to an end on Sunday and with it the announcement of its always-hyped People’s Choice Award. And it was no surprise that Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” took the prize voted on by festival moviegoers. Second place went to Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” while third place went to Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Biopic About The Band Sublime On The Way From ‘Hunger Games’ Director Francis Lawrence & ‘Ozark’ Writer Chris Mundy
Few ’90s bands have as devoted a fanbase as Sublime. Now, the Long Beach, California ska band will get a biopic all about the band’s rise to fame and the tragic passing of its frontman, Bradley Nowell. EW reports that “The Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence will helm...
‘Full Circle’: Timothy Olyphant & Dennis Quaid Join Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series
So far, Steven Soderbergh has made the most of the three-year overall deal he signed with HBO Max in January 2020. He’s already made three films on the deal, “Kimi” with Zoë Kravitz being the latest, and how he has the limited series “Full Circle” on the way, with Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes starring.
‘God’s Country’ Clip: Thandiwe Newton Stars In A New Neo-Western Thriller [Exclusive]
Is there any place better than the great outdoors to escape from everything? That’s the logic of Thandiwe Newton‘s grieving college professor in “God’s Country,” who heads out to Big Sky Country in Montana to mourn his mother’s passing. But when two hunters trespass on her property, Newton’s teacher finds herself less in the solace of nature than in an escalating battle of wills that leads to fatal consequences.
‘The Serpent Queen’ Review: The Samantha Morton-Led Series Is A Brutal & Anachronistic Reclamation Of Catherine De Medici
In recent years, Starz has built a cottage industry off of the success of “Outlander.” If it’s historical, sexy, and deals with some type of palace intrigue that doesn’t include dragons or elves, there’s a good chance that it’s ending up on Starz. In just the past decade, the network has released “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” The Spanish Queen,” and “Becoming Elizabeth.” They return to their royal monikers with the Samantha Morton-led “The Serpent Queen.” While the Catherine de Medici series is definitely in the same wheelhouse as those aforementioned series, it’s also a bit more brutal, nastier, and, ultimately, more interesting.
‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Talks Her Intense Prep, Her Confidence In The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Letitia Wright has been in some of the biggest films of all time, playing a superhero for Marvel Studios. But her role in the new movie, “The Silent Twins,” directed by celebrated Polish auteur Agnieszka Smoczynska (“Lure“), might have been one of the most intense productions she has experienced in her career thus far. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I had the opportunity to talk to Wright about her role in “The Silent Twins,” as well as one of the most anticipated films of the year, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Trailer: Netflix Gives Notorious Serial Killer The Mini-Series Treatment
At this point, it’s clear that Netflix and its subscribers love true crime in all its varieties. Whether it’s films, series, or docs, the streamer produces almost constant content about some of the world’s most notorious crimes and killers, especially serial killers. In recent years, Netflix has covered Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Richard Ramirez, and more. But now it’s time for a series based on one of America’s most infamous murderers: Jeffrey Dahmer.
