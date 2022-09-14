A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO