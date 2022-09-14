Read full article on original website
rsu.edu
RSU is Top Regional University in College Consensus Rankings
Rogers State University earned the top ranking in two categories among regional universities in Oklahoma in the latest higher education rankings issued by College Consensus. College Consensus rankings combine the results of the most respected college ranking systems, including Forbes and U.S. News and World Report, with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to create a unique college meta-ranking. This approach offers a comprehensive and holistic perspective missing from other college rankings.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
rsu.edu
Master’s Level Counseling Program Director Reflects on Success of New Program
For more than a year, RSU students studying Community Counseling have had the option to take their education to the next level. Last year, RSU’s Community Counseling program received Master of Science accreditation, providing students with the extended education required to become professional counselors. Along with the new accreditation...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High School Student Named National Merit Semifinalist
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that Bartlesville High School senior Joyce Yang has been named a Semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Joyce is the daughter of Lucy and Qing Yang. She is the Student Body President, Interact Club Past President, and is involved in National...
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High School Fire Explained
A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Chamber Announces 2022 Leading Ladies
The Claremore Chamber’s Leading Ladies Gala, presented by Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, at Rogers State University. Recognizing Claremore women will be the focus of the upcoming Leading Ladies Gala, as well as learning some tips about work/life balance. Guest speakers will be Dr. Whitney Davis, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, and Andrea Vaughan, coach of the Rogers State University 2022 National Champion softball team. Dinner will be served, and guests can enjoy the musical stylings of Travis Peck, as well as a dessert auction.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast
TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Welcomes Cardiologist, Dr. Todd Thomas
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is pleased to welcome Dr. Todd Thomas to its Heart and Vascular Center. Mike Moore, president of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips states, “We are excited to have Dr. Thomas join our Cardiology team. He is a skilled physician and will be a great asset to Bartlesville and our surrounding communities.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville
Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
Bartlesville begins home schedule against defending 5A champion Collinsville
By Ty Loftis Photo of Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones by Karen Schwartz The "Highway 75 Bowl" comes back to life Friday night as Collinsville visits Bartlesville for what will be the Bruins' home opener. Both teams will be looking to get a win before beginning district play next ...
kjrh.com
Tulsa Garden Railroad Tour on track for weekend return
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Garden Railroad Club is holding its annual backyard tour this weekend. Eight homeowners will open their backyard garden railroad displays for all ages to enjoy. Bob Buttram is one of those homeowners and President of the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club. He calls his display...
1921 Graves Investigation Committee announces plans for another excavation this year
TULSA, Okla. — Members of Tulsa’s 1921 Graves Investigation Committee are moving forward with another excavation this fall. The decision comes after last summer’s excavation at at Oaklawn Cemetery. Of the 18 remains exhumed at Oaklawn, two are moving forward with genealogy analysis. One of the remains...
TPS issues statement after transgender student claims he was beaten on a bus
TULSA, Okla. — A student at Memorial Middle School in Tulsa said he was jumped on the school bus for being transgender. His mom is demanding the eight students involved be arrested. Diana Austin described the phone call she received from her 11-year-old son Levi on Monday. “He called...
cherokeephoenix.org
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
