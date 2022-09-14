ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans

Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3

Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper

A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
