Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans
Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
CBS Sports
Appalachian State vs. Troy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
WBTV
The ‘GameDay’ effect: What the national attention means to App State, its students
BOONE, N.C. (QC Life) - Students at Appalachian State University were busy heading to class on Friday. On Saturday, the stadium just down Rivers Street will be packed when the App State Mountaineers take on the Trojans of Troy University. But before the game comes “GameDay.”. Crews were busy...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3
Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
RELATED PEOPLE
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Herald and Tribune
Battle in Greene Stadium ends in Boone victory
You might’ve thought the 1985 Chicago Bears were clashing with the 1986 New York Giants when Daniel Boone played Elizabethton on Friday at East Tennessee State University’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Offenses sputtered, punters had starring roles and Daniel Boone’s Dalton Cloyd recovered a fumble in the...
Arby’s Classic announces 2022 basketball field
Bristol, TN — The 39th annual Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.Among the 18 teams participating in the 2022 Arby’s Classic are three defending state […]
Troy Messenger
PLAS terminates head football coach’s contract
On Thursday, Sept. 15, Pike Liberal Arts School terminated the contract of head football coach and athletic director Travis Baxley for “breach of contract,” The Messenger learned. Baxley has been the PLAS head coach since June after a brief one-week coaching stint from longtime coach Hugh Mountain. Baxley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theappalachianonline.com
Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper
A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
993thex.com
Mountain City driver facing 24 charges after police chase
A Johnson County, Tennessee man faces 24 charges stemming from two police chases this month. Officers attempted to originally stop Timothy Smith of Mountain City on Sept. 4th after they recognized him and his previous revoked license charge. The report said Smith eluded police that evening but he reportedly tried...
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wdhn.com
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land local woman behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)—A Houston County woman was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 from a Dothan medical practice where she was employed. Jordan Anne Purdue, 35, was arrested for six counts of theft of property in the first degree. According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company...
wdhn.com
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
WBTV
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say that they tried to stop a car driven by Richard Eugene Pennell at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.
Comments / 0