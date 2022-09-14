Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now
As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
