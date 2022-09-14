ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two dead after standoff, fire at Montlake-area home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30br4X_0hvG2lQR00

SEATTLE — Two people are dead and four officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire and standoff with an armed man at a Montlake-area home, according to Seattle police.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. During the call, operators heard a man yelling and a woman who was apparently in distress.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside told them he was armed and refused to come out. He also told officers a woman in the house was hurt.

When officers entered the house, the man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he had a knife.

As smoke began to rise inside, police realized the home was on fire and turned the operation over to SWAT members.

Seattle Police Department SWAT officers equipped with oxygen tanks then entered the house to find the suspect and any possible victims. Outside, officers had guns drawn and pointed toward the house.

At some point during the police response, the man tried to stab officers, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference.

During the search, police found a man believed to be the suspect dead inside.

Firefighters later found a woman dead in the basement.

Both bodies have been recovered from the home.

Police said the sound of a gunshot was reported during the fire, but investigators don’t yet know if it was associated with the suspect.

Homicide detectives and arson and bomb squad investigators are at the scene.

Four officers were taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Clarice_Starling
3d ago

Gee, Seattle sounds like a real treat these days. Keep voting in the WOKE Communists. I’m in CA and we’re going through much the same thing.

Reply
5
blackcat63
3d ago

We are going right along with the plan of the crooked Government. Frustration is building and taking it out on each other. Change the politicians in this state along with the city council and you will have a new day. Not until.

Reply
2
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday

A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
q13fox.com

Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out

The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
TACOMA, WA
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
ARLINGTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
q13fox.com

Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash

A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
SHELTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy