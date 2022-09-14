Read full article on original website
Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.
BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity. The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
Citrus County Chronicle
Battle of the Bands in Inverness canceled, but city holds plan B event
In an effort to promote Invernesses’ first three-day-long Country Jam in October, the city and the event’s promotor were organizing a “Battle of the Bands,” with the best three to play during the three-day event along with professional headliners. That’s been canceled.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
18th Annual Music & Motorcycles In Downtown Zephyrhills Sept. 17
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The 18th annual Music & Motorcycles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along 5th Avenue, in downtown Zephyrhills. This Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. event will feature live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, a
click orlando
Southern Hills Farms brings back 7th annual Fall Festival in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla – It’s pumpkin time and Southern Hill Farms will bring its seventh annual Fall Festival to Clermont. The festival will run Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the farm located at 16651 Schofield Road. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal...
mycbs4.com
Alexis Cruz returns to North Central Florida to anchor CBS4 News
Gainesville — Alexis Cruz starts at CBS4's main anchor. You can now watch her leading our newscasts every Monday through Friday at 6 PM and 11 PM. For Alexis, it's a return to North Central Florida. Here's the journey in her own words:. RETURNING TO GAINESVILLE. "It feels so...
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
Miami New Times
Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian
One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
Citrus County Chronicle
39th annual Awards Banquet to honor the best in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — It will be a night of recognition in the Chiefland community, as the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 39th annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22. Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Law Enforcement of the Year will all be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Crystal River (FL)
Crystal River is a lovely coastal town along Kings Bay in Citrus County, Florida. It is linked to the compact city of Homosassa Springs by the incredible Crystal River, a channel of the Gulf of Mexico. The city’s population was 3,161 as of 2020. Outdoor and history enthusiasts will...
wuft.org
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
villages-news.com
Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate
A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
'No swim' advisory issued for Fort Island Beach
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are warning Citrus County beachgoers to stay out of the water at Fort Island Beach. The Florida Department of Health issued a 'no swim' advisory for the beach as water samples are being analyzed for the bacteria enterococci. Enterococci live in the intestinal...
suncoastnews.com
Have coffee with Sheriff Nienhuis on Sept. 19
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be having coffee with residents on Monday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. He will answer questions and have casual conversations at the IHOP, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
Citrus County Chronicle
DOH issues no swim advisory
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a No Swim Advisory for the waters at Fort Island Beach. This should be considered a potential health risk to bathing public and swimming is not recommended. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island...
tonyspicks.com
South Florida Bulls vs Florida Gators 9/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The South Florida Bulls will go head-to-head with the 18 Florida Gators at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7:30 PM ET. The Gators’ most recent contest ended in a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats 26-16. The Bulls defeated the Howard Bison 42-20 in their most recent encounter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man involved in fatal Hernando County crash
A Brooksville woman died after she was struck in her Hernando County hometown by a Citrus County motorist. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 72-year-old woman was walking east across the intersection of Asmara Street and U.S. 98 at around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, when a pickup truck traveling north on U.S. 98, or East Jefferson Street, collided with her.
