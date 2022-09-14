Read full article on original website
munciejournal.com
Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Revitalized Under New Management
MUNCIE, IN—Beech Grove Cemetery, a historic landmark dating back to 1841, is seeing new life under a new superintendent. Troy Watters, a lifelong Muncie resident with a history of public service, was appointed to the position in July, and has accomplished noticeable change in just a few months. “He’s out there working with the guys,” said Muncie resident Mary Stilts at September’s City Council meeting. “He’s not a sit in the truck kind of supervisor.” Since July, the Beech Grove crew has removed 9 dead trees, restored a fountain, kept the grounds maintained, and repaired the historic Chapel, which has been closed for years.
Current Publishing
City officials in Fishers are considering a possible increase in its food and beverage tax
The City of Fishers’ food and beverage tax could rise from 8 percent to 9 percent if a proposal is passed by the Fishers City Council following a public hearing in October. The tax would go toward funding a newly announced event center that would be part of the larger Fishers District development, according to Mayor Scott Fadness.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Progress On The Swimming Pool At TPA Park
Mayor Judy Sheets says ” We have been a little ahead of schedule. I’m still hoping for Memorial Day weekend. I’ve heard people think we are behind schedule. They are thinking of the previous design we were not able to do due to the possibility of decreased revenues during Covid”.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses how opioid settlement funds will come to the city
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Judy Sheets discusses the hundreds of thousands of dollars coming to the city through a national opioid settlement and how Frankfort could use those funds. Plus, we discuss the city’s move to automated trash pickup and the growing problem of feral cats.
cbs4indy.com
Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
thestatehousefile.com
State rep and five other elected Indiana officials on leaked Oath Keepers member list
INDIANAPOLIS—State Rep. Christopher Judy, R-Fort Wayne, was one of 81 elected officials nationwide identified as a member of the Oath Keepers in an Anti-Defamation League report. The report comes after nonprofit transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets leaked a September 2021 list of more than 38,000 Oath Keepers members.
munciejournal.com
YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie
MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. “Partnering with the City in...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
clintoncountydailynews.com
City of Frankfort Gearing Up for Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday
The City of Frankfort is preparing and expecting hundreds of visitors this weekend on Saturday, September 17. In addition to the festival, INDOT is working on a large infrastructure project along State Road 28. The project started spring of 2021 and should be wrapping up in the fall of 2022. Currently, the detour for semi traffic is Washington Avenue to East Washington Street back to Jackson Street (State Road 39).
munciejournal.com
The 45th Old Washington Street Festival is September 17-18 in Downtown Muncie
MUNCIE, IN—The Old Washington Street Festival returns for its 45th year this Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, 2022. The Festival combines the long, storied history of the Emily Kimbrough Historic District with modern-day fun and is free and open to all. The Festival features a wide array...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
Current Publishing
Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers
The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about...
Inside Indiana Business
Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023
A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
Inside Indiana Business
Construction begins on pet food company’s Rushville plant
Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
