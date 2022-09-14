MUNCIE, IN—Beech Grove Cemetery, a historic landmark dating back to 1841, is seeing new life under a new superintendent. Troy Watters, a lifelong Muncie resident with a history of public service, was appointed to the position in July, and has accomplished noticeable change in just a few months. “He’s out there working with the guys,” said Muncie resident Mary Stilts at September’s City Council meeting. “He’s not a sit in the truck kind of supervisor.” Since July, the Beech Grove crew has removed 9 dead trees, restored a fountain, kept the grounds maintained, and repaired the historic Chapel, which has been closed for years.

