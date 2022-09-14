ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

munciejournal.com

Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Revitalized Under New Management

MUNCIE, IN—Beech Grove Cemetery, a historic landmark dating back to 1841, is seeing new life under a new superintendent. Troy Watters, a lifelong Muncie resident with a history of public service, was appointed to the position in July, and has accomplished noticeable change in just a few months. "He's out there working with the guys," said Muncie resident Mary Stilts at September's City Council meeting. "He's not a sit in the truck kind of supervisor." Since July, the Beech Grove crew has removed 9 dead trees, restored a fountain, kept the grounds maintained, and repaired the historic Chapel, which has been closed for years.
MUNCIE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Progress On The Swimming Pool At TPA Park

Mayor Judy Sheets says " We have been a little ahead of schedule. I'm still hoping for Memorial Day weekend. I've heard people think we are behind schedule. They are thinking of the previous design we were not able to do due to the possibility of decreased revenues during Covid".
FRANKFORT, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
MARION COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland

All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project.
FRANKFORT, IN
munciejournal.com

YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie

MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, "It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks..."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

City of Frankfort Gearing Up for Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday

The City of Frankfort is preparing and expecting hundreds of visitors this weekend on Saturday, September 17. In addition to the festival, INDOT is working on a large infrastructure project along State Road 28. The project started spring of 2021 and should be wrapping up in the fall of 2022. Currently, the detour for semi traffic is Washington Avenue to East Washington Street back to Jackson Street (State Road 39).
FRANKFORT, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis' signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks' Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy's oldest neighborhoods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part

MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It's part of GM's plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
MARION, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Italian manufacturing company to bring 500-plus jobs to Fishers

The city of Fishers announced Sept. 14 the expansion of Italian manufacturing company, Stevanato Group. Last June, the Stevanato Group announced plans to build a 200,000 square foot, $140 million facility at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. Earlier this year, Stevanato executives approached the City of Fishers about...
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023

A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor's signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Construction begins on pet food company's Rushville plant

Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
RUSHVILLE, IN

